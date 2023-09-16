OPINION: RICK FIRES: Kuechler kicks game-winning field goal for Rockhurst





BENTONVILLE -- Logan Kuechler was in a position every field- goal kicker dreams of, with a chance to win a game.

Kuechler came through with a 41-yard field goal with no time remaining and Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst went home with a 24-21 victory over Bentonville on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Rockhurst moved into position for a field-goal try after Thomas Coppinger intercepted his second pass of the game and fourth interception on the night for the Hawklets.

Coppinger said he had confidence in Kuechler, a senior classmate.

"Logan is my best friend. I've known him all my life," Coppinger said. "He just drilled it. I love it."

Bentonville called two timeouts in an effort to rattle Kuechler, but he kicked the ball through the uprights with plenty of room to spare. Friday wasn't the first time he'd made a game-winning field goal for the Hawklets, who improved to 3-1 on the season.

"I was in the same position last year during a game near St. Louis and made it," said Kuechler, who missed a field goal earlier in Friday's game. "Tonight, I came out here with the same feeling and just kept my composure. I was relaxed and just put it through the uprights."

It was the second consecutive home loss for Bentonville (1-2) after opening the season with a 41-0 win at Broken Arrow, Okla.

There was plenty of excitement at the outset on the home side including a sizable student section where a sign that hung from the front rail read "Under construction: Building a championship." Students were dressed in neon green and orange like construction workers except for Oliver Kiesel, a junior who wore a red cone over his head and had "detour" written across his front.

But the only thing under construction and in need of serious work was the Bentonville offense, which trailed 14-7 after two quarters. Rockhurst intercepted three passes in the first half and two of the turnovers led to touchdowns by the Hawklets. Meanwhile, Bentonville was unable to cross the goal line until Jason Gilmore scored on a 2-yard run with 1:31 left before halftime.

Bentonville's struggle on offense was quite a contrast from the first two games when the Tigers accumulated 914 yards of offense in the win over Broken Arrow and a 42-39 loss to Conway.

Bentonville will pull out the drawing plans and begin construction next week for the start of 7A-West Conference play at Springdale Har-Ber.

Rockhurst used its running game to control the clock and increase its lead to 21-14 when Aiden Ryan scored on a 5-yard run. But Bentonville had the ball long enough in the third quarter for Carter Nye to score on a 62-yard run. The touchdown came after Nye was dropped for a 12-yard loss when he fell while scrambling to find a receiver.

The Tigers then tied the game 21-21 after Jason Gilmore scored on a 4-yard run with 8:06 left in the game. Rockhurst had a chance to win the game with a touchdown. But Ryan fumbled into the end zone near the 1 and Bentonville recovered.

Coppinger gave Rockhurst another chance with the interception and Kuechler came through with a game-winning field to send the Hawlets back to Kansas City happy with a win.



