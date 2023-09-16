100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1923

BATESVILLE -- Opposition to cattle dipping in Independence county, which in the spring of 1922 caused much friction between the authorities and those who opposed dipping, has about been wiped out, according to the official reports of W. N. Landreth county supervisor of tick eradication. Mr. Landreth's official report for the first eight months in 1923 show that 99 per cent of the cattle in the territory south of White River, where the strongest opposition to cattle dipping existed, have been dipped during the first eight months in 1923.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- Three boys told Jefferson County sheriff's officers they were riding their motorbikes about 2:15 a.m. Friday when they saw a hairy creature carrying a blonde-haired girl in its arms. They said they were on Good Faith Road about five miles southwest of Pine Bluff. A sheriff's spokesman said deputies went to the scene but found nothing, and he said there was no report of a missing blonde.

25 years ago

Sept, 16, 1998

WRIGHTSVILLE -- Eleven inmates were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning early Tuesday morning after a prison boiler malfunctioned, a spokesman for the Department of Correction said. Eighty-five other inmates were evacuated from two barracks after inmates complained of shortness of breath and faintness between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. when it is believed the water heating boiler failed. The inmates who became ill from the fumes are expected to recover, said Dina Tyler, the spokesman for the Department of Correction. "They're going to be OK," she said. "It is not life-threatening." Three inmates were reported in stable condition at two Little Rock hospitals Tuesday afternoon and eight were being held for observation at the Diagnostic Unit at Pine Bluff. Tyler said seven inmates were sent to Little Rock hospitals and four others were sent to the Diagnostic Unit after Wrightsville infirmary staff members detected low oxygen levels in their blood.

10 years ago

Sept. 16, 2013

Sailboats normally don't ply the Arkansas River between downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. When white sails pop up under the bridges, something's going on. Between 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, that something will be the third annual Junction Bridge Regatta, an exhibition of competitive navigation by sailors and by rowing crews. In other words, boat races. Throughout the afternoon, sailors with the Grande Maumelle Sailing Club will race one another, and rowing crews with the Arkansas Boathouse Club and the Rowing Club of Northwest Arkansas will race among themselves. Heats will involve North Little Rock and Little Rock police teams, youth teams and adult sailing and rowing teams. "They're going to alternate between sailing races and rowing races," says Tracy Sykes, commodore of the sailing club, explaining that the sailors will be active while rowers are moving into position.