Parkview takes 3rd win over 7A team

Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said he wasn't trying to conquer Class 7A with his preseason schedule; it just appears that way now.

After a 52-14 thumping of the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Bolding's Patriots have won three straight over teams from the state's largest classification. They begin defense of their Class 5A title next week against Hot Springs.

"We just beat three 7A teams and that is probably a record for a 5A school,'' said Bolding. "I don't think anyone has ever done that. We have a lot to build off of. We still have some things to fix. The good thing about playing the 7A schools is they expose some of the things you need to work on.

Parkview (3-0) has defeated Springdale Har-Ber, Bryant and now North Little Rock to open the season. It ended Bryant's 54-game in-state winning streak with a 28-27 victory last week.

"I was a little concerned after the Bryant game to say the least after that big win,'' said Bolding. "But I'm not surprised we came out and played well."

North Little Rock hit the Parkview quick with a 52-yard scoring pass from Tyson Bradden to Jace White on the game's second play. Jackson Copley added the extra point.

The Patriots answered immediately and took advantage of the Wildcats' special team issues to build a 31-7 lead.

Hard-nosed junior running back Cameron Settles scored from the 8-yard line and Salomon Aguilar evened the score three minutes after the Wildcats had taken a lead.

The Wildcats mishandled the kickoff, the Patriots recovered at the 37 and that led to Aguilar hitting a 27-yard field goal six plays later.

Leading 10-7, Settles, who ran for 127 yards on 10 carries, got a second touchdown on a 2-yard run. Augilar added the extra point.

Eric McGehee hit Omarion Robinson with a 92-yard touchdown pass and added a 1-yard scoring toss to Monterrio Robinson for a 31-7 lead midway in the second quarter.

A 14-play drive gave North Little Rock its second score, this time Bradden and White connected from 9 yards out.

Getting two possessions in the final 1:59 of the half, Parkview cashed in right before the half after Robinson made a falling catch on for 51-yard gain to the 2-yard line and McGehee scored from there with 10 seconds left in the half for a 38-14 lead.

McGehee scored on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the second half and Jaden Ashford ran it in from 59 yards out to cap the scoring.

"I thought we played better for four quarters this time,'' said Bolding. "Still too many mistakes, too many penalties. They had two big catches on us that we have to clean up but as a whole I thought special teams was very good, I thought we ran the ball well and we threw it well at times. Overall, I thought we played better."