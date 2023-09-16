Police say Morrilton man arrested after Snapchat threat against Central Junior High School in Springdale





SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he made a social media post threatening to cause harm at a junior high school.

Nickolas Lemley, 25, of 855 Winrock Drive in Morrilton, was arrested in connection with threatening to commit the act of mass violence on school property. He was arrested without incident.

Police said in a news release they were told of the post by a concerned caller. The school's resource officer was notified and began investigating the threat to Central Junior High School.

Lemley is a construction worker on a new construction project at the school on Huntsville Avenue, according to police. Officers spoke with Lemley at the construction site and said he admitted to making the post.

Police said Lemley posted on Snapchat "Sheisty got me-wanting to shoot this school up," according to the arrest report. At the bottom of the post, Central was tagged as the location. "Sheisty" refers to rapper Pooh Shiesty.

Lemley told police the post was a joke and he had no intention of shooting the school, according to the arrest report. He was quoted in the report as saying, "I always say stupid stuff like that."



