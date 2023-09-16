Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, has a traditional service Sundays at 9, Sunday School at 10, and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Services are livestreamed at youtube.com/asburyumclr. (501) 225-9231.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, 815 W. 16th St., has its Women's Day Celebration Sept. 24, with Quantia "Key" Fletcher, Director of the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, speaking at 11 a.m. and Elder Sheree Evans, Executive Pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church, speaking at 3 p.m. (501) 374-2891.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. firstlutheranlr.com. (501) 372-1023.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays with the service also available on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, services at 10 a.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 9 a.m. Prayer Garden service and traditional sanctuary services at 8:30 and 11. Sundays, with Sunday School at 9:50 a.m. Grief Support Group meets in Second Hall at noon Tuesday. Registration -- at faithandgrief.org or by calling the church -- is encouraged, because lunch is provided. (501) 227-0000.

Sr. Thea Bowman Ecumenical Catholic Church meets in the chapel of Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. and Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Information about weekday services can be found at trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays in person and online at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. Free Trinity Chamber Music Series, "Piano Quintets by Mozart & Dvorak", is at 7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 666-2813.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., has worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, holds services at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. (501) 663-6383, westoverhills.org.

