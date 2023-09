SALEM 28, WALNUT RIDGE 15

SALEM -- Lukas Downs threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Salem (4-0) in a win over Walnut Ridge (3-1).

Elijah Romine had two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Greyhounds, scoring on a 46-yard reception and a 1-yard run.

Walnut Ridge's Robbie Tate and Jersie Cunningham each ran for a touchdown.