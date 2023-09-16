State sports brief

Conley inducted into HOF

Mike Conley, a 17-time All-American long and triple jumper at the University of Arkansas who won nine individual NCAA titles -- sweeping all eight indoors and outdoors in 1984 and 1985 -- was inducted into the Collegiate Track and Field and Cross Country Athlete Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.

Conley was the second Razorback inducted, joining Erick Walder, another long and triple jump star who was part of the inaugural 2022 class.

Conley, who is from Chicago and lives in Fayetteville, won two Olympic medals in the triple jump with a silver in 1984 and gold in 1992.





SOCCER

Arkansas downs Tennessee to open SEC play

No. 11 Arkansas (4-2-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated Tennessee (5-2-1, 0-1) 3-1 on Friday night thanks to two goals in the first half by midfielder Bea Franklin and a second-half goal by forward Sophia Aragon.

Franklin led Arkansas with four of the team’s 10 shots.

The Razorbacks last opened SEC play with a road win in 2016.

Arkansas hosts Grand Canyon State at 1 p.m. on Sunday.





-- Democrat-Gazette press services