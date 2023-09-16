Talented Ruston too much for Cabot





CABOT -- With several players on its roster with major-college scholarship offers, Ruston, La., presented problems to Cabot throughout Friday night's game en route to a 28-17 victory at Panther Stadium.

"They got one D-end committed to LSU and the other one is committed to Tulane," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said of the physically imposing Ruston defense. "They got one inside linebacker that's got a whole lot of offers. Another one who is committed to Louisiana Tech.

"They're very good. They have a good scheme and they're well-coached. It was great for our kids to compete against them. They have a first-class program and it'll do nothing but help us."

The game was a defensive struggle early, with neither team scoring through the first quarter. Early in the second quarter, Ruston junior running back Jordan "Jet" Hayes took a pitch and scored on a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-goal play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Cabot failed to catch the kick and Ruston recovered at the Panthers' 15. The Cabot defense rose to the challenge and forced the Bearcats to turn the ball over on downs. However, with the field position flipped, the Panthers were unable to generate any scoring threats for the remainder of the half.

The Bearcats defense was stout in the first half, not allowing Cabot to generate a first down until less four minutes remained in the half. Ruston tacked on a field goal when Will Fendley connected from 35 yards out with 4:15 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Bearcats a 10-0 lead.

Cabot captured the momentum immediately coming out of the halftime break. Senior Hayes Cox returned the opening kickoff of the second half to the Ruston 15. Two plays later, the Panthers scored a Keegan Vest run from 12 yards out to cut the deficit to 10-7. Fendley converted another field goal from 39 yards out to make the score 13-7 with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Things began to avalanche on Cabot late in the third quarter. Backed up against its own goal line, Ruston went 99 yards in two plays, highlighted by a circus one-handed catch from freshman wide receiver Ahmad Hudson. One play later, senior tight end Zhy Scott caught a pass over the middle and raced 60 yards for a touchdown.

Following another Ruston touchdown by junior running back Dylone Brooks, Cabot added a 29-yard field goal by Dean Heyer, but still trailed 28-10 with under nine minutes remaining in the game. by

The Panthers cut the lead to 28-17 on a 25-yard touchdown reception by Cox. Cabot failed to recover an ensuing onside kick and Ruston was able to run the remaining three minutes off the clock.

"I thought it was a great ballgame," Reed said. "They're [Ruston] really good, but our kids hung in there. We continued to play hard. I've got a great group and they're going to get better and better. None of us will be happy about the score tonight, but I'm happy about the way our kids competed."









Cabot quarterback Charlie Powell (left) throws a pass Friday while under pressure from Ruston, La., linebacker Zheric Hill during the Panthers’ 28-17 loss at Panther Stadium in Cabot. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











