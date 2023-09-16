TD in final seconds lifts Lake Hamilton

PEARCY -- Lake Hamilton took down Mountain Home 44-38 in a shootout Friday night at Wolf Stadium.

With Lake Hamilton leading by three points going into the fourth quarter, the Bombers took a 38-34 lead before the Wolves cut it to two points after a safety with 1:21 to go. On fourth-and-10 from the Mountain Home 38 with 25 seconds to go, Wolves senior quarterback Easton Hurley connected with David Felan, who made an acrobatic catch in traffic for the touchdown, Hayden Barton drove to ultimately set the final score with a 2-point conversion.

"Great catch by David Felan," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran. "He drops one wide open in the fourth quarter and then he catches one that's like unbelievable.

"I'm just proud of the effort of these guys. We had a lot of seniors last year and then this year we have a younger team, but they're starting to get better each week. We just got to keep battling and figuring out how to get better."

Lake Hamilton (2-2, 1-1 6A-West) totaled 414 yards to 349 by Mountain Home's (2-2, 0-2 6A-West) 349.

The Wolves came into game off a 42-14 road loss to Little Rock Christian last week, while the Bombers were coming off a 55-7 home loss to Greenwood.

Hurley would go 9-for-14 passing for 126 yards.

"I think a lot of it has to do with Easton," he said of his team's mental drive. "Easton, he never gives up and he fights to the end. And that pass, what a pass."

Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary said a few plays proved to be the difference in the game.

"They came out and kind of owned us in the first half as far as defensively," he said. "We got a little bit better, but we just had a lot of mistakes. They played well, I don't want to take anything away from them, but we got to play smarter football, and obviously we had a couple hiccups here and there that proved to be huge. That was a great play by [Felan]."

The Wolves managed to keep the upper hand heading into the second quarter, up 7-3. Their offensive momentum continued into the second, when on third down, Hurley sneaked in from the 1 for a 14-3 lead following Bryan Garcia's extra point.

The Bombers started their first real offensive push on the next series, however, with senior running back Daelyn Delapenha snagging a catch for a 45-yard touchdown.

Although Hurley would hit an open Owens on the left sideline for the score with 2:10 to go, the Wolves had racked up over 100 yards of penalties, with two touchdowns called back to lead 20-10 at the break.

Gilleran said if not for the penalties in the first half, the game would have been much different.

"That's one thing about this group. You know, this is my 30th year of coaching. Even when they get knocked down, they just battle back," he said. "I've never even seen anything like it man. It's like, 'I'm just going to keep fighting. 'We'll figure this out as we go.' Because a lot of teams, when you been beat a couple times, when you get knocked down, you just go, 'Well, here we go again.' Not this group. This group here goes, 'Let's go man.' "

Ary said he spent the entire halftime making adjustments with the team. The Bombers came out with a noticeably aggressive offensive push.

"I felt like we did a pretty good job with it," he said. "We knew our offense was going to be OK. We felt like we had a better skill set than they had and we knew our offense was going to generate points. We just had to generate two or three stops and then we might win the football game but it didn't happen."