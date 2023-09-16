Thanks to quick start, Marion streaks past Jacksonville

Marion scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions -- six in all -- to build a 42-6 halftime lead en route to a 48-13 win Friday night at Titan Stadium in Jacksonville.

Marion (3-0, 2-0 6A-East) topped 400 total yards for the second straight game to drop Jacksonville to 0-3 and 0-2.

The teams swapped turnovers to open play as Marion quarterback Ashton Gray lost a fumble on the first possession. But when senior linebacker Victor Turner intercepted a pass, the Patriots were set up with first and 10 from the Jacksonville 41.

Marion cashed that turnover in five plays later when Gray ran 13 yards to open the scoring for a 7-0 Patriot lead.

The game changed dramatically later in the first quarter and early in the second when Marion scored four touchdowns in a span of 13 snaps.

Gray gave Marion a 14-0 on the second play of the Pats' next possession, hitting Mitrell Lewis for a 58-yard touchdown pass with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

Marion's next possession lasted three plays, covering 15 yards. Jamar Foster ran through two tackles at the goal line from 3 yards out for a score and a 21-0 Patriots' lead.

Following the Marion defense's third straight three-and-out, the Patriots took over at the Titans' 46. Jalen Smith scored three plays later on 39-yard run for a 28-0 lead.

Marion's lead swelled to 35-0 on its first possession of the second quarter, when Gray connected with Christian Young for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 8:37 left in the first half.

Jacksonville got on the scoreboard on the following drive when quarterback Kentrell Thompson weaved in and around the Marion defense, setting sail for a 47-yard touchdown run. A missed extra-point attempt kept the score at 35-6 with 6:02 left in the first half.

Marion scored just before halftime when Foster ran it in 4 yards out for a 42-6 lead at the break to trigger the sportsmanship rule.

Marion's Kejaris Hill returned a fumble 56 yards for a score for the third quarter's only score, and the Pats led 48-6 entering the fourth quarter.

Thompson capped the scoring when he ran 14 yards for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

CARLISLE 27, DES ARC 20

CARLISLE -- Kayleb Elliott scored two touchdowns to lead Carlisle (3-1) past Des Arc (2-1).

Holden Jones and Gabe Boyle also had touchdowns for the Bisons.

DEWITT 49, HELENA-WEST HELENA 20

DEWITT -- DeWitt (4-0, 4A-8 1-0) took its first conference win of the season against Helena-West Helena (0-4, 0-1).

The Dragons scored all six of their touchdowns in the first half on the ground and led 42-6 at halftime.

Helena-West Helena scored twice in the second half, but it wasn't enough to catch up with DeWitt, whose Lamerion Jenkins scored in the fourth quarter.

DUMAS 34, LAKE VILLAGE 12

DUMAS -- Joseph Jones threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more, helping Dumas (3-0) defeat Lake Village (1-2).

Ronald Johnson also had two rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats.

HARDING ACADEMY 51, BOONEVILLE 27

SEARCY -- Harding Academy (2-0) ran away with a win over Booneville (1-2).

Booneville scored first, but Harding Academy ended the first quarter with a 20-13 lead.

The Wildcats led 37-13 at halftime.

HECTOR 48, DANVILLE 7

DANVILLE -- Hector (2-1) scored all of its points in the first half to take care of Danville (0-3).

Grayson Mulder caught a 24-yard pass from Jackson Taylor for the Wildcats' first touchdown, and Taylor threw 39 yards to Kenton Storey for another score before Brent Casto scored from a yard out.

In the second quarter, P.J. Henderson returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. Hector later had rushing touchdowns of 15 yards by Casto and 35 yards by Mulder, then Kenton Storey returned an interception 52 yards for another score.

HOXIE 42, MELBOURNE 13

MELBOURNE -- Camden Brooks had 16 rushes for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns for Hoxie (4-0) in its victory over Melbourne (1-3).

Kayden Glenn added 137 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs.

Melbourne's Cole Bookout connected with Tanner Williams for two touchdown passes.

LR CHRISTIAN 40, RUSSELLVILLE 7

RUSSELLVILLE -- Walker White threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns to lead Little Rock Christian (3-1, 2-0 6A-West) past Russellville (1-3, 0-2).

Tristian Watson caught 5 passes for 104 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jackson Ward had 13 rushes for 87 yards.

Luke Jones accounted for Russellville's only touchdown with a 6-yard run in the second quarter.

MAYFLOWER 42, CLINTON 35

MAYFLOWER -- Frankie Fennell (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns as Mayflower (3-0, 1-0 4A) earned a win over Clinton (3-1, 1-1).

The Eagles' offense racked up 335 rushing yards. Arturo Acosta had 14 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Calan Cowdery added 65 yards and a touchdown.

MONTICELLO 21,

MCGEHEE 12

MCGEHEE -- Monticello (2-1, 1-1 4A-8) beat McGehee (2-1, 1-1) by pulling ahead in the second half, helped by a third-quarter fumble recovery by Tye Guthrie and a fourth-quarter interception by Tejon Tensley.

Decklin Bell scored first for McGehee with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Monticello's Blaine Hayden recovered a fumble in the second quarter, setting up Jontavion Jackson's 2-yard rushing touchdown for the Owls.

MURFREESBORO 40,

GURDON 0

MURFREESBORO -- Murfreesboro (3-0) shut Gurdon (2-2) out at home, scoring twice in each of the first three quarters for the win.

Lathan Compton had two touchdowns for Murfreesboro. Laytan Wilcher, Brandt Stevens, Brody Maroon, Noah Cox also scored touchdowns for the Rattlers.

NASHVILLE 26,

CHARLESTON 14

NASHVILLE -- Tre Hopkins scored a touchdown to help lead Nashville (3-1) to a victory over Charleston (0-3).

Tucker Dixon, Karson Chambers and Kason Morgan also had touchdowns for the Scrappers.

PRESCOTT 41, HOPE 38, OT

PRESCOTT -- A touchdown pass from Pierce Yates to PJ Gulley gave Prescott (3-1) an overtime win over Hope (1-2).

Yates threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. Gulley had two touchdown receptions, and Jah'noah Harris scored twice on the ground.

SALEM 28,

WALNUT RIDGE 15

SALEM -- Lukas Downs threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Salem (4-0) in a win over Walnut Ridge (3-1).

Elijah Romine had two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Greyhounds, scoring on a 46-yard reception and a 1-yard run.

Walnut Ridge's Robbie Tate and Jersie Cunningham each ran for a touchdown.

SEARCY 42,

SYLVAN HILLS 7

Rickey Love finished with 84 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries as Searcy (3-0, 2-0 6A-East) cruised to a victory over Sylvan Hills (0-3, 0-2) in Sherwood.

Searcy's defense forced three turnovers and gave up 97 total yards.

WARREN 44, STAR CITY 7

WARREN -- Neeyo Harding threw for four touchdowns as Warren (3-0, 1-0) defeated Star City (0-4, 0-2) in its 4A-8 Conference opener.

WYNNE 35, MAGNOLIA 0

WYNNE -- Cameron Smith and John Watson each scored two touchdowns for Wynne (1-2) in a victory over Magnolia (2-1).