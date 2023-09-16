This date in baseball

1914 Roger Peckinpaugh, 23, was hired to finish the season as manager of the New York Yankees.

1924 Jim Bottomley went 6 for 6 and batted in a record 12 runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 17-3. His hits included two home runs.

1926 The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 23-3 at the Baker Bowl. The Cardinals scored 12 runs in the third inning to set a franchise record.

1939 The New York Yankees clinched their fourth consecutive pennant with a win over Detroit. It was the 11th pennant overall.

1957 The Los Angeles City Council approved a 300-acre site in Chavez Ravine for a ballpark for the Dodgers. The club's obligation was to finance a public recreation area.

1960 Warren Spahn, 39, pitched a no-hitter and set an all-time Braves record with 15 strikeouts. Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-0.

1965 Dave Morehead of the Boston Red Sox pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park. Morehead walked one batter and struck out.

1975 The Pittsburgh Pirates routed the Chicago Cubs in Wrigley Field 22-0. It was the most one-sided shutout since 1900. Rennie Stennett had seven hits, including 2 two-hit innings. Pittsburgh's Rennie Stennett tied a major league mark established in 1892 going 7 for 7 in a nine-inning game. The Pirates' second baseman got two hits in one inning twice (in the first and fifth innings).

1988 Cincinnati's Tom Browning pitched a perfect game as the Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0. Browning struck out eight and allowed eight balls to be hit out of the infield.

1993 Dave Winfield of the Minnesota Twins became the 19th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits. Winfield singled off Oakland's Dennis Eckersley in a 5-1 victory at home.

1996 Minnesota's Paul Molitor got his 3,000th career hit, becoming the 21st major leaguer to reach the mark, in a 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

1997 Philadelphia's Curt Schilling struck out nine in the Phillies' win over the New York Mets to become the 13th pitcher since 1900 with 300 strikeouts in a season.

2000 Chicago's Sammy Sosa became the third player to hit 50 home runs in three different seasons, joining Babe Ruth and Mark McGwire. Sosa homered in the Cubs' 7-6 loss to St. Louis, joining McGwire as the only players to hit 50 in three consecutive years.

2006 Washington's Alfonso Soriano became the fourth player in major league history to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season in an 8-4 win over Milwaukee. Soriano when he swiped second base, his 40th stolen base, to go along with 45 home runs.

2006 Chone Figgins hit for the cycle in the Los Angeles Angels' 12-6 loss to the Texas Rangers.

2007 Jim Thome became the 23rd player -- and third this season -- to reach 500 home runs. The slugger hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning off reliever Dustin Moseley to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

2014 Jake Arrieta took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning before giving up Brandon Phillips' one-out double, the only blemish for the Chicago Cubs pitcher in a 7-0 win over Cincinnati. Arrieta struck out 13 and walked one in his first career complete game.

-- The Associated Press