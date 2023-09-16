The world in brief: Thousands protest use of fossil fuels

Thousands protest use of fossil fuels

From Europe to Africa to southeast Asia, tens of thousands of climate activists launched protests Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe suffers dramatic weather extremes and record-breaking heat. The protests are expected to continue through the weekend.

The protests -- driven by several mostly youth-led, local and global climate groups and organizations, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement -- were taking place in dozens of countries and hundreds of cities worldwide.

Several thousand people marched in Vienna, holding up signs demanding higher taxes for carbon emissions and an end to meat consumption. Members of the student climate awareness group Last Generation sat down in front of parliament, and speakers called on government to quit oil and gas and pass laws to save the climate.

About 250 protests were held in Germany, including thousands of people who gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and marched in a long procession through the city's government district. One person carried a sign that read "March now or swim later." Another sign read: "There is no planet B."

In Quezon City in the Philippines, activists lay in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and held signs demanding that fossil fuels -- from coal to natural gas -- be phased out. Outside the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources office in Jakarta, Indonesia, protesters held signs calling for end to dirty fuels and greenwashing as police officers looked on. In Jammu, India, protesters played dead in a protest against deforestation.

Kosovo gets grant to promote growth

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- The U.S. Agency for International Development has given Kosovo another grant to help the country's integration into the European Union and Euro-Atlantic institutions, promote its growth and support the development of democratic institutions, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina said Friday.

The U.S. has invested $2 billion in Kosovo since 1999, including investments of more than $1 billion from USAID. The $34.7 million is the last Congress-approved installment of agency funds for Kosovo.

"Our USAID programs in Kosovo are all intended to ensure that all Kosovans can access effective and accountable services from their institutions, are empowered to demand accountability for these services and can thrive through strong economic and democratic opportunities," U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey M. Hovenier said.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians in Kosovo. About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.

Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not recognized Kosovo's independence.

Crew heads skyward to space station

MOSCOW -- One American and two Russians blasted off Friday aboard a Russian spacecraft on a quick trip to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. O'Hara will spend six months at the station while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year there.

The trio was supposed to fly to the space station last spring, but their original capsule was needed as a replacement for another crew. That crew -- also two Russians and an American -- will ride it home later this month. Their stay was extended from six months to a year when their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the station.

By the end of his yearlong stay, Kononenko will set a new record for the longest time in space, more than a thousand days.

Health agency warns of rise in viruses

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.

The World Health Organization recently warned that diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and further because of climate change.

So far this year, 778 people in Bangladesh have died and 157,172 have been infected, according to the government's Directorate General Health Services. The U.N. children's agency says the actual numbers are higher because many cases are not reported.

The previous highest number of deaths was in 2022, when 281 people are reported to have died during the entire year.

Dengue is common in tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, internal bleeding that leads to death.

Mohammed Niatuzzaman, director of the state-run Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, said Thursday that Bangladesh is struggling to cope with the outbreak because of a lack of a "sustainable policy" and because many do not know how to treat it.

-- COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

School students take part in a Global Climate Strike protest of the 'Fridays For Future' movement in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)



Students show posters as they take part in a Global Climate Strike 'Fridays For Future' protest in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



Protesters hold a banner reading in Italian "out of fossil fuels" in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Protesters hold slogans as they join the global march to end fossil fuel on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Quezon city, Philippines. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



People take part in the Global Climate Strike protest 'Fridays For Future' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



Protesters lie in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as part of their program during their global march to end fossil fuel on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Quezon city, Philippines. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



"Save the climate" is written on a balloon as people take part in the protest action of the climate protection movement ''Fridays for Future ''and march through the government district, in Berlin, Germany, Friday Sept. 15, 2023. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)



A student holds a poster as she takes part in a Global Climate Strike 'Fridays For Future' protest in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

