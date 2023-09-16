TOOLS & TOYS: Watex Green Mobile Wall and 7AM Soho Carryall





Watex Green Mobile Wall

What's to love: Want to garden this fall? Maybe plant a leaf lettuce mix, herbs or pansies, but just don't have the space. Go vertical with this mobile plant wall. The corrosion resistant metal frame has wheels making it easy to move where plants are happiest.

What does it do: The wall includes BPA-free growing pots safe for edible plants. The pots come in various sizes and hang on a metal frame. It also comes with a pre-assembled drip irrigation system which makes watering the plants easy and gets the water right were it needs to be. The Mobile Wall is available in seven different colors. A single frame Mobile Walls retails for $120. For more information visit watexgreenliving.com.

7AM Soho Carryall

What's to love: This useful lightweight bag can be used for overnight travel or as an everyday carryall.

What does it do: The water-repellent bag has a roomy interior with five elastic pockets, a zippered wallet pocket, a key leash and a padded lap top sleeve. Outside are two side pockets for water bottles and a zippered front pocket. There are two padded handles for carrying and an adjustable strap for wearing over the shoulder or cross-body. The bag comes in multiple colors and patterns and sells for $80. The company also sells a diaper bag version, which comes with a roll out cushioned changing pad and stroller straps. It sells for $85. Visit 7amenfant.com for more information.



