U.S. ambassador visits jailed writer

MOSCOW -- The U.S. ambassador to Russia visited imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in an online statement.

Lynne Tracy's visit comes a day after Gershkovich's parents and sister appeared in the United Nations headquarters in New York and called on world leaders to urge Russia to free the reporter, who was arrested earlier this year on espionage charges he and his employer reject.

Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was detained in late March in the city of Yekaterinburg, almost 1,200 miles east of Moscow, while on a reporting trip. He has been held in Moscow's Lefortovo pretrial detention center, notorious for its harsh conditions, ever since. Last month, a court in Moscow extended his detention until the end of November.

Russia's Federal Security Service said Gershkovich, "acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

The authorities haven't detailed what -- if any -- evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges, which Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal deny. The U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

Tracy, the U.S. ambassador, has visited Gershkovich in prison several times since his arrest, most recently in August. After her visit Friday, the U.S. embassy said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that Gershkovich "remains strong and is keeping up with the news -- including his parents' appearance at the U.N. this week" and reiterated the call to release him and another American imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, Paul Whelan.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips after U.S.-Russian tensions soared over the Kremlin's military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously said it would consider a swap for Gershkovich only in the event of a verdict in his trial. In Russia, espionage investigations and trials can last for more than a year.

Also Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries. Foreign governments and experts speculate that Kim will likely supply ammunition to Russia for its war efforts in Ukraine in exchange for receiving advanced weapons or technology from Russia.

Russian state media published a video showing Kim's train pulling into a station in the far-eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. Russia's Cabinet later released video showing Kim, on an elevated platform, looking at the cockpit of the Su-57 while listening to its pilot. Kim beamed and clapped his hands when an Su-35 fighter jet landed after a demonstration flight.

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-Jin Kim, Kim Tong-Hyung and Emma Burrows of The Associated Press.