White Hall’s Smith rolls over Beebe defense

BEEBE -- The White Hall Bulldogs beat the Beebe Badgers 28-21 behind their defense and strong running game.

Jayden Smith broke off some big runs early, and everything else fell into place for White Hall (3-1, 2-0 in 5A-Central) after that. He ended up with 250 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Bulldogs played well on defense against the Badgers (2-2, 0-2), holding them to under six completions on over 25 passing attempts between quarterbacks Braydon Sanders and Mason Harbin. Even though the score was close, the game was never in doubt for White Hall with Beebe's last touchdown coming as time expired.

Despite the victory, White Hall had two touchdowns called back due to penalties, one being a pick-six by Kyen Weston and the other being a 60-yard touchdown pass brought in by Smith called back due to offensive pass interference. There was also a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs on their own 1-yard line that was called back due to a roughing-the-passer call.

The Bulldogs gave up an onside kick while up 28-14 late in the fourth, but Beebe didn't have enough time to get two more scores.

White Hall caught a break when Beebe fumbled the ball on a punt return with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.

It seemed like the Badgers had all the momentum, leading the Bulldogs to commit multiple penalties and even wipe a touchdown off the board to make it fourth-and-44 after an offensive pass interference call. They were set to receive the ball down 7-0 at the 40-yard line, but instead fumbled the ball.

White Hall capitalized on this mistake and Smith broke off for a 32-yard touchdown a few plays after. White Hall ran the ball with ease and cruised to victory after the touchdown gave them some much needed breathing room.

White Hall will face Mills, which beat Watson Chapel 35-0 Friday, on the road at 7 p.m. next week. Beebe will face Morrilton on the road at the same time.