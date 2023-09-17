2 Pine Bluff shooting deaths investigated as murder-suicide

A 28-year-old woman and 25-year-old man died at a Pine Bluff hospital on Sunday evening after both were discovered shot on Avondale Drive.

Takyrra Scott and Deandre Thomas were found on Avondale Drive in east Pine Bluff on Sunday night, according to a news release from Pine Bluff Police Department Sgt. DeShawn Bennett. Officers reported that Thomas, who was lying on the ground and unresponsive, had a black handgun in his hand and his finger on the trigger.

At about 7:01 p.m. Sunday, Pine Bluff police responded to 1404 Avondale Drive, according to the news release. At 1402 Avondale Drive, the address of Scott's residence, police found a woman later identified as Scott slumped over in the driver’s seat of a gray passenger car. Scott was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Bennett said that Thomas also later died at Jefferson Regional.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on both Scott and Thomas until fire and emergency services personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene, according to police.

Police said a witness told them that she was sitting outside in her vehicle near Scott’s residence when she saw Thomas run to Scott’s vehicle and get in. The witness said she heard gunshots and then saw Thomas exit the vehicle in a threatening manner, police said.

“The witness stated she backed her vehicle up as Thomas started running towards her vehicle with his gun pointed at her,” Bennett wrote. “The witness stated Thomas stopped running approximately three to four houses away from Scott’s residence when he shot himself in the head.”

The witness told police that Scott and Thomas dated in the past, according to Bennett.