4-star target Elohim leaves Arkansas impressed

FAYETTEVILLE-- Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s NBA-style system, the Razorback fans and school spirit impressed consensus 4-star target Isaiah Elohim during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“It went great, man,” Elohim said. “The campus is beautiful. Just everything about it, the facilities, the weight room and stuff like that, everything went really good.”

Elohim, 6-5 and 205 pounds, of Northridge (Calif.) Sierra Canyon is On3. com’s No. 8 shooting guard and No. 35 overall prospect for the 2024 class.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Texas, Providence, Oregon, UCLA, Southern Cal, Washington and several others.

Musselman’s track record of sending similar players to the NBA is what attracted him to visit Arkansas.

“Just the NBA system that Coach Musselman has, I feel like it fits me and I’m one of those guards that he’s gotten to the league," Musselman said. "The 6-5 to the 6-7 range, so I feel like I’m that type...of guard that he can build.”

Elohim said the highlight of the trip was attending the Arkansas-BYU football game and seeing the raucous crowd.

“Definitely the football game, it was really fun,” said Elohim, who was urged to be a Razorback by the fans. “Got to see a lot of Arkansas fandom there.”

Elohim previously made official visits to Villanova and Kansas, and has official visits to Providence and Southern Cal remaining.

The school spirit also caught Elohim’s attention during the 48-hour trip to Fayetteville.

“Just the amount of people at the school and the school spirit, I feel like that was insane," he said. "I’m not going to lie.”

He said his college decision in a couple of months away.