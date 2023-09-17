Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ag Division, school OK pact

by Ryan Anderson | Today at 2:51 a.m.
Jason Norsworthy, distinguished professor and Elms Farming Chair of Weed Science with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, describes herbicide use on Pennsylvania smartweed in this Aug. 3, 2023 file photo. Norsworthy was speaking during the Rice Field Day event at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture's Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart. (UA System Division of Agriculture/Nick Kordsmeier)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Though the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have worked together since 1959, they've done...

Print Headline: Ag Division, school OK pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT