Ann O’Neal Pevahouse - Aaron Mardis Carroll

Wedding vows were exchanged by Ann O'Neal Pevahouse and Aaron Mardis Carroll at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated

Vicki and Dr. Joe Pevahouse of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Joe Pevahouse of Henderson, Tenn.

Parents of the groom are Meredith Carroll of Yazoo City, Miss., and Nan and Jason Spellings of Madison, Miss. His grandparents are Diane Spellings of Madison and Patricia and Benny Mardis of Yazoo City.

The chancel was decorated with arrangements of white, light blue and lime hydrangeas and white ranunculus, tulips, roses and larkspur. Music was by the Arkansas Capital String Quartet, organist Sungyun Kim and vocalist Kurt Thomas.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father wearing a strapless floral lace gown with a sweetheart bodice and chapel-length train. Her cathedral-length veil and blusher were embellished with matching lace. She carried a clutch bouquet of white tulips.

Serving as maid of honor was Spencer Pevahouse of Dallas, twin sister of bride.

Bridesmaids were Abbie Carroll of Jackson, Miss.; Mary Grace Shepherd of Madison; Sarah Mahoney of Shreveport; Hanna Brashier of Park City, Utah; Natalie Lawrence and Jordan Pendergraft, both of Dallas; Katherine Fowlkes of Birmingham, Ala.; Ivey Holder of Bay Springs, Miss.; Annie Sirven and Blakeley Bond, both of New Orleans; and Baylee Edwards of Columbia, S.C. Junior bridesmaid was Evelyn Spellings, also of Madison.

They wore blue and white floral gowns and carried petite clutch bouquets of white hydrangeas, roses and ranunculus.

Nathan Carroll of Nashville, Tenn., was best man. Groomsmen were Luke Rosetti, William Sirven and David Hector, all of New Orleans; Andrew Trapani of Long Beach, Miss.; Landon Barazza of Houston; Denver Clinton of Memphis; Clifton Carroll of Jackson; and Matt Carroll of Oxford, Miss. Junior groomsman was George Spellings of Madison.

A reception was held at the Country Club of Little Rock. Long guest tables held runners of lime green and ivory hydrangeas that cascaded to the floor. Round tables held arrangements of hydrangeas, ranunculus, tulips and roses in round glass vases. Music was by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra of Dallas.

The bride earned an undergraduate degree at the University of Mississippi and doctor of dental surgery degree from Louisiana State University School of Dentistry. She is a general dentist.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ole Miss and a master's degree in business administration from the University of New Orleans. He is a credit analyst.

After a honeymoon in Comporta, Portugal, the couple will live in Little Rock.