ASU finds offense, runs to first victory

JONESBORO -- Powered by big plays from running game, the Arkansas State University offense got off to a quick start in a 31-7 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday night before a crowd of 14,327 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

"We did some of the things we needed to do because of our week of preparation," Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones said. "I thought it was our best week of practice. I thought our players did a really good job of stepping up and leading. I thought their focus and their details in practice gave us an opportunity to compete to win on Saturday."

On the first play from scrimmage, Ja'Quez Cross carried for a 44-yard gain to set the Red Wolves up in Stony Brook territory. The opening drive covered 70 yards and resulted in a 22-yard field goal by Dominic Zavada to put Arkansas State up 3-0.

After a three-and-out by Stony Brook, Arkansas State marched down the field again on its second drive, with Zak Wallace capping off the 78-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run. It was the first touchdown scored by the Red Wolves (1-2) this season.

The score ballooned to 17-0 with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter when Cross outran the Seawolves defense for a 66-yard touchdown. After one quarter, the Red Wolves held a rushing advantage of 197 yards to 27 for the Seawolves. Cross had 147 yards alone in the first quarter.

"It gives us a lot of confidence," Cross said. "We feel like we can run the ball. We feel like we are great in that area. Once we get this passing game going like we want to, I feel like we are going to be having a lot of exciting things coming in the future."

The Red Wolves' 345 total rushing yards were their most in a game since they rushed for 469 yards against New Mexico State in 2014.

Stony Brook began to adjust to the size and speed of Arkansas State in the second quarter, possessing the ball for more than 10 minutes in the quarter. But a missed 35-yard field-goal attempt by Spencer Biscoe following a promising drive kept the score at 17-0 with 3:51 remaining in the first half. That score would hold through halftime.

Linebacker Melique Straker was all over the field defensively for Arkansas State, leading the Red Wolves with nine tackles. ASU's secondary also stepped up, with Samy Johnson and Justin Parks providing key pass breakups.

"I thought we were more aggressive," Jones said of the defense. "Our fundamentals and our details of running our feet and making sure our eyes were focusing on the hit. Attacking what we saw. I thought it was much better and we work really hard on that."

The Seawolves drove 45 yards on their opening drive of the second half, only to have Biscoe miss another field goal, this time from 37 yards out. The next time Stony Brook got the ball, Biscoe lined up for another attempt from 40 yards out and missed yet again.

Arkansas State was unable to capitalize on the missed kicks, with its offense cooling off dramatically after the hot start. Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey made his first career start at quarterback in place of injured J.T. Shrout and made some plays early, but could not find a comfort zone as the game progressed. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Jones opted to insert true freshman Jaylen Raynor into the game at quarterback. He provided an immediate spark for the Red Wolves with his legs.

On his fourth play on the field, Raynor broke off a 32-yard run that moved the ball to the Stony Brook 29. Cross finished off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give Arkansas State a 24-0 lead with 1:35 remaining in the third quarter.

Raynor and the offense continued to find success as the game moved into the fourth quarter. The Red Wolves extended the lead to 31-0 when Raynor connected with Courtney Jackson for an 8-yard touchdown.

"We just felt we needed a spark," Jones said. "I thought he did a good job of managing the offense. Not only just giving us a spark in the run game, but also I thought he distributed the ball well. Had a couple of key third down throws. A lot of positive things moving forward. He is extremely poised."

Raynor completed 4-of-6 passes for 78 yards and touchdown. He also rushed 57 yards on nine attempts. Dailey completed 7-of17 passes for 62 yards and was sacked twice. Cross finished his night with 166 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The defense had their shutout bid thwarted by Stony Brook when quarterback Casey Case hooked up with Rahmon Hart Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 31-7 with just 9:14 left.

"To get the first one [win], it felt like a relief," Cross said. "We feel like we really needed this win to get us kickstarted. It's been tough the last two weeks, so we just felt like we needed to come out tonight and get this win. It gives us motivation going into next week."