Bears fall short in run at Bison

It wasn't quite a David versus Goliath matchup when the University of Central Arkansas football team walked into North Dakota State's Fargodome, but the Bears got a firsthand look at the closest thing the FCS has to it Saturday afternoon.

The Bison -- winners of nine FCS national titles since 2011 -- combined an explosive first quarter, a near-perfect passing attack and timely defensive plays to beat the Bears 49-31 in Fargo, N.D.

"That's what it looks like. [North Dakota State] is what our program is trying to strive to be, to get to the level of a program like this," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "We're not far off but getting in a game like this, in an atmosphere like this, is good for our players and our program."

Less than three minutes into the game, the Bison (3-0) took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Cam Miller scored from one yard out.

UCA's second drive ended when quarterback Will McElvain was hit as he attempted to throw, sending the ball in the air for North Dakota State defensive lineman Eli Mostaert to catch and return 35 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-0.

"You give them seven points there, and that's a huge momentum shift," Brown said.

The Bears (1-2) responded with a 43-yard breakaway touchdown run by running back ShunDerrick Powell, but the Bison answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Miller to running back TK Marshall to end the first quarter up 21-7.

In the second quarter, UCA picked up a field goal by Jake Gaster and a 71-yard touchdown run by Powell. North Dakota State scored twice in the quarter, once on a 6-yard pass from Miller to Hunter Brozio and another on Cole Payton's 26-yard touchdown run for a 35-17 halftime lead.

But the Bears had a chance to almost instantly cut that deficit to open the second half.

But on UCA's third play of the half, on a would-be 25-yard gain on a pass from McElvain, North Dakota State defensive back Cole Wisniewski punched the ball out of UCA wide receiver Jarrod Barnes' hands near the 50-yard line. The Bison recovered the fumble and scored nine plays later to make it 42-17.

"We went in at halftime and just said, 'Let's keep chipping away at the score and something good can happen,' and it didn't," Brown said.

One key area of frustration for Brown and the UCA defense was its performance on third downs. North Dakota State went 6 for 10 on third downs, picking up one fourth down conversions as well.

"We just didn't get them off the field on third down enough," Brown said. "Part of that was first and second down. We didn't do a good enough job of getting them behind the sticks. We did later in the second half, but we didn't do it enough, early in the game."

A majority of those conversions came on passes. Miller completed 18 of 19 attempts for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was injured early in the fourth quarter and his backup, Payton, completed 2 of 3 passes for 43 yards. The duo rushed for 24 yards.

"That's what happens when you let them win on first and second down. You let them get in a rhythm," Brown said of the North Dakota State quarterbacks. "Hats off to those two guys. Their threat of the run makes them even better passers."

The main bright spot in the loss came from Powell's performance. The junior transfer from North Alabama rushed for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries. He also caught four passes for 30 yards.

Powell's rushing total is the most allowed by the Bison defense to a single player since Eastern Washington's Taiwan Jones rushed for 230 against it in the 2010 FCS playoff.

"He's unreal," Brown said of Powell. "He's just a great football player. He's explosive. I don't think there's any question when he's got the ball in his hands, good things tend to happen, whether that's in the pass game or the run game.

"He's a good player, and we're excited he's in our program. He's going to get better and better. He's a small guy, but he runs extremely hard for a guy that size [5-9, 180 pounds]."