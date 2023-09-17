Biden, world leaders plan meetings

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden' s busy agenda for his time at the annual U.N. General Assembly this week will include meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He'll then return to Washington for critical talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also confirmed that Biden will host Zelenskyy on Thursday for talks at the White House. Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers while in Washington.

The sit-down -- Zelenskyy's third visit to the White House since Biden took office -- comes as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year. Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. It also includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyze donors through the World Bank.

Sullivan sought to downplay concerns that Zelenskyy faces a heavy lift during his time in Washington as far-right Republicans push to tighten the flow of aid to Ukraine.

"We believe based on our consultations on the Hill, there continues to be strong bipartisan support in both houses for continued funding," Sullivan told reporters. "Because, frankly, Republicans and Democrats both recognize that the United States cannot in its own naked self interest -- let alone the moral obligation -- cannot walk away from Ukraine at this critical moment."

Biden is scheduled Tuesday to address the annual gathering of the world body and meet with the leaders of the Central Asian nations Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The meeting with leaders from the grouping, known as the C5, is expected to focus on regional security, trade, climate change, ongoing efforts to improve governance and other issues, Sullivan said. Separately, Biden will hold talks on Tuesday with U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.

For Biden's address to the General Assembly, Sullivan said the president would lay out the steps his administration has taken to advance a vision of American leadership that has put great emphasis on working with others to solve the world's most pressing problems. The president and first lady Jill Biden will also a leaders' reception Tuesday evening at Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Biden will also squeeze in some campaigning while in New York, with two fundraisers Monday and two more Wednesday.

Biden will skip out on a major climate meeting set for Wednesday. Guterres had called on nations to come to the meeting with ambitious new policies to showcase that are in line with emission reduction goals set out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Biden will also meet on Wednesday with Netanyahu.

The U.S. president and some Democratic lawmakers have been critical of Netanyahu's push to overhaul the country's judicial system. The effort to weaken the Supreme Court and give more power to the governing coalition has drawn strong criticism from Washington, where officials have said the U.S.-Israel alliance must be rooted in a shared approach to democracy.

Biden said earlier this year that he had no intention to meet Netanyahu "in the near term," but the president softened his position in July, paving the way for talks between the leaders on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures a thumbs-up with both hands as he stands next to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara, during a ceremony to commemorate Amazon Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



President Joe Biden arrives to speak about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy waits to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

