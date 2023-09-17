Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Bell executive to receive architecture foundation award

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:17 a.m.
“We can just do so much with ice cream and it kind of opens a lot of doors, also,” says Doug Hutchins, branch manager for Blue Bell Creameries in North Little Rock. Hutchins has given out the company’s tasty product at Arkansas Teacher of the Year celebrations, Arkansas Blue Ribbon Schools, at blood-drive initiatives and other events. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


All Doug Hutchins was concerned with was making sure a group of students, learning of the wonders of architecture and design in Arkansas,...

Print Headline: Blue Bell executive to receive architecture foundation award

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT