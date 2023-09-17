Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 1:55 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Corco Construction, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $2,000,000.

CBM Construction, 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock, $750,000.

Commercial Industries, 12315 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $162,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 8315 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Hydco, Inc., 924 Main St., Little Rock, $94,402.

Commercial Industries, 12315 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $85,200.

RESIDENTIAL

Artex Overhead, 13910 Marina Drive, Little Rock, $744,000.

Jacob White Construction, 360 N. Ridge Road, Little Rock, $500,000.

McCarley Construction, 9908 Catskill Road, Little Rock, $325,000.

Scott Greenwood Construction, 10 Duclair Court, Little Rock, $300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 72 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $293,000.

EY Custom Homes, LLC, 1516 S. Chester, Little Rock, $278,000.

EY Custom Homes, LLC, 1514 S. Chester, Little Rock, $278,000.

Marie Whitestone Construction, 9600 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $270,000.

Marie Whitestone Construction, 9600 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $270,000.

Marie Whitestone Construction, 9600 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $265,741.

Copestone Investments, 33 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock, $264,000.

Pro Service Builders, 25 Edgehill Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

KSI Construction, 7 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $225,000.

Icon Homes, LLC, 105 Mergeron Court, Little Rock, $225,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 132 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $210,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 132 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $207,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 13001 Arthur, Little Rock, $202,000.

Maryman's Construction, 5 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $155,000.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 15 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 17 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 19 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 37 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 39 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Jeffrey Hall Construction, 41 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

PDC Construction, Inc., 2014 N. Garfield St., Little Rock, $91,000.

Marie Whitestone Construction, 9600 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $90,000.

Teeter Construction, 619 Sherman St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

