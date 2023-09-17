The following burglaries are from reports collected from the North Little Rock Police Departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Reports from the Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

North Little Rock

72114

1209 Park Dr., commercial, Baring Cross, LLC, 12 a.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $400.

1121 Vestal St., residential, Cora Stovall, 6:49 p.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $1,200.

2117 Division St., residential, David Haynie, 12:47 a.m. Sept. 10, property valued at $10,000.

1103 Park Dr., residential, Kalven Trice, 8 a.m. Sept. 11, property valued at $15,300.

222 College Park Cir., residential, Favia Ricks, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $1,940.

1622 Marion St., residential, Craig Williams, 5 p.m. Sept. 13, property valued at $1,400.

1000 Bishop Lindsey Ave., residential, LaShawn Lard, 8:15 a.m. Sept. 14, property valued at $900.

72116

3 Sugar Creek Ct., residential, Anthony Lee, 7:28 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $500.

72117

4400 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Shell, 4:48 a.m. Sept. 8, property valued at $104.

6800 E. Bethany Road, commercial, Regal Communities, 6 p.m. Sept. 12, property valued at $800.