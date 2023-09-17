Business people

Sections
by Annika Kaijo | Today at 1:59 a.m.
Aleksandar Blubaum, MD, joins Washington Regional Ozark Urology Clinic.

EDUCATION

Ashley Bennett is the new director of institutional development at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.

MEDICAL

Andre Ramdon, M.D., has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an associate professor in the College of Medicine's Department of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery.

Dr. Ralynn Brann is now working as a women's health provider at Saline Women's Clinic in Benton.

SALES

Craig Landfair has been named chief executive officer of World Martial Arts, the distributor of equipment for the American Taekwondo Association, Inc.

UTILITIES

The Conway Corp Board of Directors recently elected Kateryna Pitchford to serve a seven-year term.

