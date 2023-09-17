Cargill to sell stake in Russian grain

U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said it intends to sell its stake in a Russian grain terminal on the Black Sea.

The move comes two months after the company, one of the world's largest food merchants, downsized its presence in Russia by ending exports of the country's grain.

"The sale is contingent on Russian Government approval and does not affect any other Cargill operations in the country," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The sale agreement, which was first reported by Reuters, would see Cargill selling its 25% stake in its KSK grain terminal in Novorossiysk, a port city not far from the Crimean Peninsula.

Cargill says the agreement is with Delo, a Moscow-based transport and shipping company. Terms of the sale were not released.