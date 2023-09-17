Club News: Calico Cut-Ups mark 30 years; Andante Club hosts concert

Andante

The Andante Music Club of Bella Vista and the NWA Music, Art and Poetry students will hold a free Young Artist concert and reception at 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd.

Leland Philip Ko, cello, and his piano collaborator, Adria Ye, will present their final concert on their Arkansas tour in Bella Vista. Ko won the National Federation of Music Clubs competition in the Young Musicians strings category.

The Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville. This month's program topic is "Washington County Dems Hispanic Caucus, Why We Need One," and will be given by Josh Sol.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Butterfield Trail Village in the Lodge, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. A "Taste of Italy" Buffet will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $15. The speaker will be Janine Parry, retiring University of Arkansas Political Science Professor. Her topic will be "Why Americans Can't Get What They Want: The Return of State Monopolies in U.S. Politics."

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Lions Club

The Fayetteville Lions Club will meet at noon Sept. 20 at Mermaid's restaurant in Fayetteville. The feature guest speaker will be Curtis Varnell, Ph.D., a regular columnist on local history for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Information: rcohoon@uark.edu.

Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo.

Linda Ralston is going to do a light presentation. The annual competition will be discussed and any questions answered. Annual competition entries are due by the Oct. 19 meeting.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Friends of the Library

Bella Vista Public Library's Friends of the Library's Encore Bookstore is holding its Fall 2023 Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 at 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista (not at the library).

All funds raised will provide support for various Bella Vista Public Library programs and projects throughout the year. Paperback and hardback books will be available for 50 cents each. Other items will also be available.

Information: (303) 304-9755.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept.23 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville.

The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports and highlights of the annual 2023 MUFON Symposium held last month at the Cincinnati Metro-/Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

A Field Investigator's Training Session for Northwest Arkansas field investigators/trainees will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. after the regular section agenda. The meeting room will be open at 9:30 a.m. for early arrivals and browsing the section library. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPS.

Information: (479)422-9586.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Sept. 27 in Rogers.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik at 219 S. Arkansas in Rogers. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. The walks will take you around Lake Atalanta and through historic downtown Rogers.

Free parking is available across the street and next door. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Church of Christ Lodge, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

The feature guest speaker will be Corrin Troutman on "Ethnobotany Plant Lore and More." Social time begins at 5:30 with some members offering help with technology issues.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank. Master Gardener projects include education and beautification and are scattered all over Benton County.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Master Gardeners

The Washington County Master Gardeners and the Washington County Cooperative Extension Service are teaming up to present a workshop entitled, "Barrel of Water, Bucket of Worms," from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at the Extension Service office.

Participants will learn how to collect rainwater for plants and how to divert food waste from the landfill. The workshop includes construction of a rain barrel and an overview of vermicomposting--using worms to turn food waste into a nutrient-rich soil builder that improves drainage, aeration, and water retention in garden soil while also providing nutrients essential for plant growth.

Cost for the workshop is $25. Space is limited and prepayment is required to save a spot.

Information: wcmgar.org.

Boys & Girls Club

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club announces it received a three-year grant donation totaling $12,000 from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities, Inc.

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club will receive a $4,000 grant from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Arkansas Oklahoma Gas's new multi-year community giving grant program allows the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club to launch programs that strengthen the social fabric of the communities it serves.

The multi-year grant funding will go to establishing Lego Robotics teams at the Evans, Goldtrap and Stephens Units.

Information: aogc.com/giving-program.

Norm DeBriyn, former Head Baseball Coach for University of Arkansas, spoke to Northside Rotary Club of Fayetteville on Sept. 12. Northside Rotary meets every Tuesday at Sterling Bank, 3453 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photo)

