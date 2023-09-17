Redus graduates from CDI

Trudy Redus, director of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, was among the 44 individuals who earned graduation certificates during the 37th annual Community Development Institute at the University of Central Arkansas in August.

Redus completed all three years of the institute's program of study. CDI trains community leaders and economic development professionals on how to strengthen their local economies and build communities.

Participants move through the program curriculum in cohorts and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development, according to a news release.

United Way plans Day of Caring

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will hold a Day of Caring on Oct. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. at Third Ward Park. Participants will begin by cleaning and revitalizing the fenceline at the park. The act of kindness will contribute to a cleaner and safer environment for the community, according to a news release. Details: uwseark.org.

JRMC sets breast cancer luncheon

Tickets are on sale for Jefferson Regional Medical Center's "Pretty in Pink: Stepping Into a Cure" luncheon. The event will be held Oct. 10 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The luncheon honors local survivors during the observance of National Breast Cancer Month. Participants don't have to be a breast cancer survivor to attend; however, survivors who would like to participate will be recognized at the luncheon, according to a news release.

The master of ceremonies will be Donna Terrell, journalist and KLRT-Fox 16 news anchor. The event will also feature a breast cancer Q & A with Jefferson Regional cancer specialists.

Tickets for Pretty in Pink are $50 each and proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Foundation.

The event is sponsored by the Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank. To purchase tickets, contact Foundation Director Laura Beth Shaner at (870)-541-7210.

NAACP seeks award nominations

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Pine Bluff Branch, is seeking 2023 nominations for the NAACP Awards.

The awards will be presented at the Dove Freedom Fund Banquet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 29, according to a news release.

The awards committee is accepting nominations in the following categories with the listed criteria:

The Pine Bluff Branch Member of the Year

Actively participated in voter empowerment efforts of the branch;

Actively participated in the membership campaigns of the branch;

Regularly attended and participated in meetings and activities of the branch;

Worked or assisted in helping to promote educational programs designed to give moral and ethical interpretation to the civil rights struggle;

Demonstrated loyalty to the efforts of the branch.

The Dove Civil Rights Award

Worked to improve the political, educational, social and economic status of minority groups;

Worked to eliminate racial prejudice;

Worked to increase voter registration/education and mobilization;

Worked to keep the public aware of incidents of racial discrimination consistent with the guidelines of the NAACP;

Demonstrates a belief in and support of the efforts of the branch and is a current member of the branch.

The Rev. H. O. Gray Community Service Award

Volunteered time and/or services without compensation to the Pine Bluff community;

Fosters a positive attitude about the NAACP and the Pine Bluff community;

Encourages others to participate in community service activities (community service can include serving as leader in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, food pantries, etc.);

Helped others to achieve and/or overcome obstacles to build stronger, healthier and safer communities;

Demonstrates loyalty to the efforts of the NAACP by being an active member of the branch.

The Education Award

For meritorious contributions in education (including contributions by school administrators, teachers, staff, students or other community members who have enhanced the quality of education in the community);

Demonstrates loyalty to efforts of the NAACP by being an active member of the branch.

The Religious Award

For meritorious contributions in the community specifically in the area of religion by church organization, clergy and non-clergy individuals;

Demonstrates loyalty to the efforts of the NAACP by being an active member and encouraging others to be active members of the branch.

Nominations are due Sept. 29. Nomination forms are available by calling Tina Owens (870) 692-3099 or emailing owens_tina1961@yahoo.com.

Ivan Whitfield is president of the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP.