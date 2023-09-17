Crawford County Library Board picks former state legislator Ballinger for new legal counsel

Kids play during the Puppy Dog Story Time on Thursday at the Mountainburg Library. Librarians Amie Brewer and Sarah Mungia read stories about dogs, and then followed it up with a craft time where kids and their parents made a dog out of brown paper bags. The library holds a storytime at 10 a.m. every Thursday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

MOUNTAINBURG -- The Crawford County Library Board enlisted a former state legislator to represent it as the county faces two separate legal challenges... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Library Board hires former senator as legal counsel

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content