My Favorite Things

Dave and Jenny Marrs share their favorite things through Mercantile in Centerton

by April Wallace | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Dave and Jenny Marrs are known for restoring historic homes across Northwest Arkansas, but this time they renovated an historic building in Centerton as a retail store. The shop bears their name and features their favorite things from brand partners they love.

Dave and Jenny Marrs have done a lot of things -- they host HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous and have hosted Rock the Block,...

Print Headline: Goal of Marrs Mercantile many fold: restore historic building, feature local goods, foster community

