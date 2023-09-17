Engagements





Madison Jean Stephens and Jacob Oneal Sutter are engaged to be married Feb. 3 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

She is the daughter of Lori and Dr. Jeffrey Carfagno of Little Rock and Joel Stephens of Louisville, Ky.

Her grandparents are Debbie Queen of Apex, N.C., Larry Varnadoe of Eagle Lake, Fla., Billy Stephens of Hawesville, Ky., and the late Deborah Crume.

She has bachelor's degrees in English and political science from Emory University and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri at Columbia. She is an account manager at Stone Ward.

His parents are Pamela and Neal Sutter of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Don Pfeifer of Little Rock, the late Nancy Pfeifer, the late Linda Boswell and the late Oneal Sutter.

He has a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer.



