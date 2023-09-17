ENTERTAINMENT: ‘Perspectives’ on ‘Tiny Desk,’ ‘Romantics’ and a ‘Harvest’





MUSIC

Percussion quartet

Third Coast Percussion, a Chicago-based percussion quartet and composer collective, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Windgate Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas, Donaghey Avenue and Bruce Street, Conway. The program, titled "Perspectives," includes "The Hero" by Clarice Assad, "Metamorphosis One" by Philip Glass, "Percussion Quartet" by Danny Elfman, "Death Wish" by Danny Elfman and selections from "Perspectives" by Jlin, plus a new work by Blake Tyson. The concert is part of the grand opening celebration for the new facility. Tickets are free, up to four per patron. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/publicappearances/single-ticket-information.

The ensemble -- Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, David Skidmore -- is touring in part in support of its new album, "Between Breaths," released Sept. 8 on Cedille Records. The album, "a musical exploration of meditation and escapism," according to a news release, includes the world-premiere recordings of five pieces: Missy Mazzoli's "Millennium Canticles," Tyondai Braxton's "Sunny X," Ayanna Woods' "Triple Point," Peacocke's "Death Wish" and the ensemble's own collaborative piece, "In Practice."

Tiny Desk finale

Fayetteville folk band Common Roots; Ethel Tamara featuring Concrete Rose, an R&B group from Helena-West Helena; and Lead Pipe Conservatory Band, a folk-pop group from Harrison, are the performers for the Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2023, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20-$35, $80 VIP. Visit tinyurl.com/48mu3yba.

Little Rock Public Radio -- stations KUAR-FM, 89.1, and KLRE-FM, 90.5 -- is collaborating with Arkansas NPR affiliates KUAF-FM, 91.3, Fayetteville, and KASU-FM, 91.9, Jonesboro, to put on the event, which draws inspiration from National Public Radio's Tiny Desk Contest. A panel of judges chose the three finalists from more than 40 entrants.

SoNA season opener

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas opens its 2023-24 season with a program titled "Great Romantics" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall of Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Music Director Paul Haas will be on the podium for Leonard Bernstein's "Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'" and Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2. Haas will hold a pre-show "Creative Conversation" at 6:30 p.m. Sponsors are Dr. George & Mary Benjamin and Dr. Alan & Sherri Lamb. Tickets are $36-$61, with discounts for students and free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

FILM

Museum movie

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Delay, Deny, Hope You Die," a documentary focusing on U.S. troops' exposure to open-air burn pits on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan, the serious illnesses they began developing and the lack of support they've received from the Veterans Administration and military command, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's part of the museum's "Movies at MacArthur" series. Admission, popcorn and beverages are free. Call (501) 376-4602.

'Harvest' screening

The Central Arkansas Library System screens the documentary "The Harvest," Pulitzer Prize-winner Douglas Blackmon's look back on his experience as a member of the first class of Black and white children to attend all 12 grades together in Leland, Miss., starting in 1970, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. A panel discussion with Blackmon and fellow producer Sam Pollard will follow. "The Harvest" aired Tuesday on PBS' "American Experience." Sponsors are CALS, the Clinton Presidential Center and the Clinton Foundation. Admission is free. Call (501) 918-3069 or email mchrist@cals.org.



