Events schedule set for Arkansas Peace Week

Arkansas Peace Week, an annual event to educate and promote peacemaking and raise awareness of organizations working to build lasting peace in Arkansas, will hold a series of events this week, starting today.

The events take place during the third week of September in observance of the United Nations International Day of Peace, which is on Thursday.

The 2023 theme for the Day of Peace is "Actions for Peace," a call to action recognizing individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.

Events include:

Peace Across Faiths Interfaith Meal, 6 p.m. Monday, Madina Institute Arkansas, 12123 Kanis Road, Little Rock. The meal is hosted and planned by a coalition of faith groups and congregations, including The Interfaith Center of Arkansas, Madina Institute, Westover Hills Presbyterian Church and Temple B'nai Israel.

Peace Week in Central Arkansas Schools, Monday-Friday. About 20,000 students form the Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts will learn peacemaking skills and take steps to counter violence in society. Lesson plans and resources were developed in partnership with the Little Rock district and the Volunteers in Public Schools program. Washington Elementary, peace walk and parade, 8:15 a.m., 2700 S. Main St., Little Rock on Monday.

Peace Week Youth Art and Youth Essay Contest. Over 2,500 entries have been submitted from all over Arkansas. Finalist will be announced today. This year's essays address the following theme: "In 2022 the FBI reported that Arkansas has the nation's 4th highest rate of violent crime. How has violence impacted you and your communities? What can be done to reduce violence in Arkansas?"

Peace Week Youth Art Contest Display at State Capitol, Monday-Saturday in the Rotunda of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Peace Week Youth Essay Contest Award Ceremony, 11 a.m., Saturday, Rotunda of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Peace Week Youth Art Contest Awards Ceremony, 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda of the Arkansas State Capitol.

Courageous Conversations: Workshop on Civil Discourse, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Morrison Hall, Trinity Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. People will learn skills that foster understanding, seek common ground, and rebuild trust and respect. Presented by Braver Angels, a non-profit citizen's organization that works to depolarize communities.

Seventh Street. Murals Peace Week Workday, today and Sept. 24, 8 a.m., Seventh Street Murals, east of Woodlawn, Little Rock. Volunteers can help paint and perform maintenance.

Seventh Street Mural Peace Week Art Walk, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Seventh Street Murals, east of Woodlawn, Little Rock. People can meet the artists and learn about their messages of peace and justice.

All events are open to the public. Some events may require tickets, reservations or charge a fee.

More information is available at www.arkansaspeaceweek.com.