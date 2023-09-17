Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

ALOKAB SUPER STOP LLC, 200 University Drive. Date of inspection Sept. 7. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drinks stored directly on floor. Drinks must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

TACO BELL, 2712 Olive St. Date of inspection Sept. 7. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Observed employees' personal items being stored on the drink mix boxes. Lockers or other suitable facilities shall be used for the orderly storage of employee clothing and other possessions. Employees' personal items were moved during the inspection.

CHARTWELLS @ SOUTHWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4200 S. Fir St. Date of inspection Sept. 6. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. The milk bin lid in the kitchen is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. The milk bin lid was cleaned during the inspection. Observed a trash can containing food residue in the kitchen being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be kept covered when not in continuous use. The floors in the dry storage rooms are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

CHICKEN HOUSE #2, 2510 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Ceiling tiles are soiled in establishment. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.