Fort Smith makes progress with consent decree sewer projects

by Monica Brich | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Workers operate bulldozers to push soil Thursday at a sewage basin along North O Street in Fort Smith. City directors this week discussed three projects that have been funded through the 2023 consent decree continuous improvement plan that were not originally scheduled. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- The city's Utility Department is continuing to make headway on sewer system consent decree projects while balancing the cost of...

Print Headline: City makes progress with consent decree projects

