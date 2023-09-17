FYI Calendar: Chocolate Fest Fundraiser Sept. 24 benefits Fort Smith Libraries

Sept. 17 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Meditation Forest Bathing -- 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borden House After Dark -- 6 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Sept. 18 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 19 (Tuesday)

Intro to Astrophotography -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 20 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Holes & Dark Matter -- With Dan Kennefick from the UA Physics Department, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 21 (Thursday)

Book Lovers' Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Mexican cuisine, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sept. 22 (Friday)

Creative Mornings -- A monthly breakfast series for the creative community, 7 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art by the Glass -- Photography Collage with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 23 (Saturday)

Paperpalooza! -- A Saturday crafting extravaganza for teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- Perler bead dinosaurs, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

She's Us in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sept. 24 (Sunday)

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser -- With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

