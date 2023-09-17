FYI Calendar: Jones Center kicks off new FamJam Saturdays series Sept. 23

Sept. 17 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friends of Hobbs Speaker Series -- The Uplifting Story of a Former Slave, Aaron "Rock" Van Winkle, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. Final show. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Meditation Forest Bathing -- 2-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Borden House After Dark -- 6 p.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Sept. 18 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Books on Main -- "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga on the Glade -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Gathering Glade. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 19 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Building a Financial Foundation to Thrive -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "A Death of No Importance" by Mariah Fredericks, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Intro to Astrophotography -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 20 (Wednesday)

Between Friends -- Coffee & conversation for book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers -- 2:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Unlocking the World of Podcasting -- 4-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Loteria Game Night -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Bookflix at Six -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Allostasis Meditation -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Black Holes & Dark Matter -- With Dan Kennefick from the UA Physics Department, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sept. 21 (Thursday)

Book Lovers' Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give a short report, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Mexican cuisine, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Poet's Corner -- A workshop with Dylan Hopper, 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Microsoft Word for Work -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Eating Smart, Being Active -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Poetluck -- Featuring writer Tim Caldwell, potluck at 6 p.m., speaker at 6:30 p.m., The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

Sept. 22 (Friday)

Creative Mornings -- A monthly breakfast series for the creative community, 7 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Fundraising Garage Sale -- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22-23, Bella Vista Historical Museum. Spaces may still be available. Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Book Sale -- Books and more to benefit Friends of the Bella Vista Library, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22-23, 1 Eccleston Lane in Bella Vista. bvpl.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art by the Glass -- Photography Collage with Leah Grant, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 23 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- With Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Guerrilla Girls -- Activist Art Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23-24, Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Paperpalooza! -- A Saturday crafting extravaganza for teens and adults, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafts -- Perler bead dinosaurs, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

She's Us in Concert -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sept. 24 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser -- With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

New Artifacts -- Including a pair of Haudenosaunee wampum wristbands, a wampum belt fragment, two pipe tomahawks, a hand-carved stone pipe, a Penobscot crown, and five Dutch trade bottles, new to the permanent collection, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. monah.org or 273-2456.

"Monster!" -- Sculpture by Tom Bartel, through Sept. 23, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. Free. Search CCC on Facebook.

"Flagged for Discussion" -- A focus exhibition that embraces disparate representations of the United States flag from across time, posing questions and creating space for conversation within the gallery, through Sept. 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Art + Emotion" -- Works by Gary Johnson, through Sept. 30, Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. 877-5868.

"Patsy Lane: Cast in Bronze" -- Through Oct. 15, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" -- With 94 artworks by regional artists, through Oct. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

"N.I. (Natural Intelligence) -- An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Harold Keller: Portals" -- A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FamJam Saturdays — With two open-session activities — swimming and ice skating — followed by entertainment on stage by Al "Papa Rap" Lopez, Sept 23 at the Jones Center in Springdale. $5 at thejonescenter.net/famjam-papa-rap. Series continues through May 2024.

