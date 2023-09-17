Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school football

Today at 2:26 a.m.

6A-EAST CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Little Rock Catholic...............2-0 3-0

Marion..................................2-0 3-0

Searcy...................................2-0 3-0

West Memphis......................2-0 2-1

El Dorado..............................1-1 2-1

Benton..................................1-1 1-2

Greene County Tech..............0-2 1-2

Jacksonville..........................0-2 0-3

Sheridan.......................0-2 0-3

Sylvan Hills...........................0-2 0-3

5A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Mills......................................2-0 4-0

Pine Bluff.....................2-0 3-1

White Hall.....................2-0 3-1

Robinson..............................1-0 2-1

Morrilton...............................1-1 2-2

Maumelle..............................0-1 2-1

Beebe....................................0-2 2-2

Vilonia...................................0-2 0-4

Watson Chapel...............0-2 0-4

CONFERENCE 4A-2

Team Conf. Over.

Harding Academy..................0-0 3-0

Stuttgart......................0-0 3-1

Bald Knob.............................0-0 2-2

Lonoke..................................0-0 1-2

Heber Springs.......................0-0 1-2

Cave City...............................0-0 0-4

Riverview..............................0-0 0-4

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team Conf. Over.

DeWitt.........................2-0 4-0

Crossett.......................2-0 3-1

Dumas.........................1-0 3-0

Warren.........................1-0 3-0

McGehee......................1-1 2-1

Monticello....................1-1 2-2

Hamburg.......................0-2 0-4

Helena-WH Central................0-2 0-4

Star City.......................0-2 0-4

CONFERENCE 3A-6

Team Conf. Over.

Cam. Harmony Grove...........0-0 2-1

Barton...................................0-0 2-2

LV Lakeside...........................0-0 1-2

Drew Central.................0-0 1-3

Fordyce........................0-0 1-3

Rison...........................0-0 0-3

8-MAN 2A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf. Over.

Woodlawn.....................0-0 2-1

Spring Hill.............................0-0 2-1

Strong...................................0-0 2-0

Mountain Pine.......................0-0 1-1

Dermott........................0-0 1-1

Marvell-Elaine.......................0-0 0-0

Hermitage.....................0-0 0-2

FRIDAY’S SCORES

Jefferson County

Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6

White Hall 28, Beebe 21

Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0

Southeast Arkansas

West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21

Crossett 41, Hamburg 20

DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena Central 14

Earle 44, Drew Central 28

Dumas 34, Lake Village Lakeside 12

Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7

Midland 52, Hermitage 12

Monticello 21, McGehee 12

Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12

Warren 44, Star City 7

Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14

SEPT. 22 GAMES

(ALL AT 7 P.M.)

Jefferson County

Maumelle at Pine Bluff (homecoming)

Watson Chapel at Robinson

White Hall at Mills

Southeast Arkansas

Jacksonville at Sheridan

Strong at Dermott

DeWitt at Star City

Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove

Dumas at Hamburg

Barton at Fordyce

Spring Hill at Hermitage

Leland (Miss.) at Lake Village Lakeside

McGehee at Warren

Helena-West Helena Central at Monticello

Hoxie at Rison

Harding Academy at Stuttgart


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT