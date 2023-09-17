High school football

6A-EAST CONFERENCE
Team Conf. Over.
Little Rock Catholic...............2-0 3-0
Marion..................................2-0 3-0
Searcy...................................2-0 3-0
West Memphis......................2-0 2-1
El Dorado..............................1-1 2-1
Benton..................................1-1 1-2
Greene County Tech..............0-2 1-2
Jacksonville..........................0-2 0-3
Sheridan.......................0-2 0-3
Sylvan Hills...........................0-2 0-3
5A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Team Conf. Over.
Mills......................................2-0 4-0
Pine Bluff.....................2-0 3-1
White Hall.....................2-0 3-1
Robinson..............................1-0 2-1
Morrilton...............................1-1 2-2
Maumelle..............................0-1 2-1
Beebe....................................0-2 2-2
Vilonia...................................0-2 0-4
Watson Chapel...............0-2 0-4
CONFERENCE 4A-2
Team Conf. Over.
Harding Academy..................0-0 3-0
Stuttgart......................0-0 3-1
Bald Knob.............................0-0 2-2
Lonoke..................................0-0 1-2
Heber Springs.......................0-0 1-2
Cave City...............................0-0 0-4
Riverview..............................0-0 0-4
CONFERENCE 4A-8
Team Conf. Over.
DeWitt.........................2-0 4-0
Crossett.......................2-0 3-1
Dumas.........................1-0 3-0
Warren.........................1-0 3-0
McGehee......................1-1 2-1
Monticello....................1-1 2-2
Hamburg.......................0-2 0-4
Helena-WH Central................0-2 0-4
Star City.......................0-2 0-4
CONFERENCE 3A-6
Team Conf. Over.
Cam. Harmony Grove...........0-0 2-1
Barton...................................0-0 2-2
LV Lakeside...........................0-0 1-2
Drew Central.................0-0 1-3
Fordyce........................0-0 1-3
Rison...........................0-0 0-3
8-MAN 2A-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Team Conf. Over.
Woodlawn.....................0-0 2-1
Spring Hill.............................0-0 2-1
Strong...................................0-0 2-0
Mountain Pine.......................0-0 1-1
Dermott........................0-0 1-1
Marvell-Elaine.......................0-0 0-0
Hermitage.....................0-0 0-2
FRIDAY’S SCORES
Jefferson County
Pine Bluff 35, Vilonia 6
White Hall 28, Beebe 21
Mills 35, Watson Chapel 0
Southeast Arkansas
West Memphis 49, Sheridan 21
Crossett 41, Hamburg 20
DeWitt 49, Helena-West Helena Central 14
Earle 44, Drew Central 28
Dumas 34, Lake Village Lakeside 12
Glen Rose 38, Fordyce 7
Midland 52, Hermitage 12
Monticello 21, McGehee 12
Stuttgart 27, Forrest City 12
Warren 44, Star City 7
Genoa Central 22, Woodlawn 14
SEPT. 22 GAMES
(ALL AT 7 P.M.)
Jefferson County
Maumelle at Pine Bluff (homecoming)
Watson Chapel at Robinson
White Hall at Mills
Southeast Arkansas
Jacksonville at Sheridan
Strong at Dermott
DeWitt at Star City
Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove
Dumas at Hamburg
Barton at Fordyce
Spring Hill at Hermitage
Leland (Miss.) at Lake Village Lakeside
McGehee at Warren
Helena-West Helena Central at Monticello
Hoxie at Rison
Harding Academy at Stuttgart