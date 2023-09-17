Happy birthday. It's a year of continuous learning. Caution, the illumination of your mind is mightily attractive, so friends and fans flock to you. What kind of relationships do you want to add to your life? You'll have your choice. By adding and subtracting activities, you'll sculpt your personal life into a marvelous work of art.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just like all the greats, you'll try things that work and things that don't. And like the greats, when the key doesn't fit, you will keep moving forward to the next door. Success comes from taking none of it personally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The heart extends patience even while the mind races and struggles to get into a rhythm. Someone will match your pace, slowing down or speeding up to be where you are in body, mind and heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Though having options is a requirement for happiness, too many of them leads to analysis paralysis. The good news is nothing in today's array is irreversible. Whichever way you go, you can always change your mind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's your lucky shopping day. Whether you are looking for something rare, waiting for a coveted item to match the price you want to pay or seeking the perfect solution, gift or wardrobe item, you'll be successful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The connection between your body and mind is mysterious, but you don't have to know how it works to work with it. Physical exertion will restore your perspective, rejuvenate your creativity and get your emotions into balance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The muses chase you. You're right to be flattered by their attention, as they usually like to be the ones who are chased. You'll have sparkling ideas about how to solve a problem and how to best communicate the solution, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're living a question and you will live the answer, too. When the full cycle is over and you look back, you will consider your time in the question to be your favorite part of it. Try to enjoy the tension of mystery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The past is over, but you can still experience it. Your history will be alive for you with things to teach you as you view it from where you stand today, a new place that will bring different angles to light.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though many want your attention, the ones who really need it are involved in your original purpose. This is why you put your purpose first. In doing so, you will provide positive energy and stability for others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To measure yourself with the yardstick of society is to submit to an extremely limited set of criteria. It only takes a few hours away from the world of people to reconnect with that happiness source inside you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Uncomfortable emotions come from thinking of something you don't want and believing the reasons you can't have it. The good thing about this is that it teaches you what your negative beliefs are. Now you know what to disprove.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Blunt wisdom can sting, but you'd rather have your information that way than waste your time being flattered by some method, product or relationship that ultimately doesn't bring the desired result.