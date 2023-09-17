Lauren Boebert, Republican congresswoman of Colorado, apologized in a statement “for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” in which surveillance video showed her vaping near a pregnant woman during a musical.

Richard Olson, the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the end of the Obama administration, was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $93,350 fine for improperly helping Qatar influence U.S. policy and not disclosing gifts he received from a political fundraiser.

Floyd Roseberry, 52, of Grover, N.C., was sentenced to five years of probation for driving his truck on a sidewalk in 2021 near the Library of Congress and shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb, forcing evacuations and sparking a four-hour-long standoff with police.

Markus Soeder, governor of Bavaria, said Munich’s 18-day Oktoberfest “is the most beautiful, biggest, most important festival in the world.” m Carrie Tolstedt, 63, who was head of retail banking at Wells Fargo, was sentenced to six months of home confinement and three years of federal probation for her role in the bank’s sham accounts scandal.

Hisham Kassem, who is a leading official with the Free Current coalition of mostly liberal parties in Egypt, was sentenced to six months in prison and fined around $647 for slander, defamation and verbally assaulting a police officer, according to Hossam Bahgat, head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

m Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate facing 91 criminal charges across four cases, said he likes the concept of having a female running mate if he won the GOP nomination, but noted that his campaign is “going to pick the best person.” m Ryan Rukstelis, 27, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing a commuter by shoving him into the side of a moving train in a January 2022 attack at a San Diego station, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Jeff Merkley, Democratic senator of Oregon, sponsored the SAFE Banking Act, which Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., claims would grant state-legalized marijuana businesses access to financial services.



