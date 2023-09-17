Jam-packed evening

It was an adventurous evening Sept. 7 at Beards and Blue Ribbons at the Chenal Country Club.

Partygoers had a chance to learn fly fishing skills with Kim Rowland Dollins, owner and guide at Ryder's Run Guide Service; throw an ax with Civil Axe Throwing; get a fresh shave or beard trim with Morrison's Capitol Barbershop or join the Bearded Chef and Smoke Signals on the patio for fresh-off-the fire treats.

The evening also included bourbon tasting, a silent auction, dinner buffet and music by Runaway Planet.

A program emceed by Tom Brannon included an awards presentation. Foundation executive director Chris Collier and board president Don Fowler presented a Women Fighting Prostate Cancer Award to Nancy Armstrong and the Dr. Charles W. Logan Service Award to Dr. Joe Lee Buford. Mark Hayes was named an Honorary Baron and the No Shave Club members were also recognized.

The event was a fundraiser for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation, which raises awareness of prostate cancer and encourages early detection of the disease by sponsoring public education events around the state.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins