Jefferson County jailer arrested, accused of smuggling drugs

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a detention deputy accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center.

Shacamry Brionna Taylor, 26, was encountered by a jail supervisor upon arrival at her assigned shift Saturday evening, according to a news release from sheriff’s Maj. Gary McClain. The supervisor reportedly discovered Taylor was attempting to smuggle contraband into the detention center.

“Upon a thorough inspection of the contraband seized, the contents included a green, vegetable-like substance suspected to be marijuana, synthetic marijuana commonly referred to as K2, and tobacco,” McClain wrote.

Taylor was booked into the jail and will likely be held on probable cause for violations of furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles; and possession of a controlled substance in lieu of bail. If charged and convicted, those violations are classified as Class B and Class C felonies, respectively, carry terms of imprisonment of 5 to 20 years in state prison. Taylor may also be subject to an enhancement penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for violations by public officials or law enforcement officers (enhanced penalties for committing a felony violation).

According to the news release, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. emphasizes deputy jailers in Jefferson County are required to complete 72 hours of training, exceeding the state mandate of 56 hours of jail training. During such training, the release added, jailers are warned against allowing themselves to be coerced or conspiring with anyone – “especially detainees” – to bring contraband into the jail facilities.

“One of the very things our training staff and supervisors stress to applicants during the initial hiring process is that if they are caught bringing contraband into the jail, they will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Woods said. “We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding the introduction of contraband or any unauthorized items.

“… The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in the operation of our detention center and will continue to take decisive action against any violations of our policies or the law,” Woods added.