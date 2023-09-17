Kimberly Cogshell - Eric Shorter

Kimberly Cogshell and Eric Shorter exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Chenal Event Venue. The Rev. Nathanael Palmer of Assembly of Believers Baptist Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Joy and the late George Cogshell Sr. of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Zeolia Knox, also of Little Rock, and the late Clyde Knox of Kansas City, Mo.

Stephanie and Maurice O'Bryant of Pine Bluff are the parents of the groom. His grandparents are the late Earline and Curlee Shorter Sr. of Pine Bluff.

The ceremony site was decorated with arrangements of white roses, stock, carnations and spray roses.

The bride, escorted by her uncle Sammie Cogshell Sr., wore an ivory trumpet-style gown of lace and tulle with long sleeves. She carried a bouquet of white wedding flowers.

Maid of honor was Angela Marks of Lee's Summit, Mo., and matron of honor was Brenae Hinkston of Fairfield, Ohio, both sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Raven Batemon of Pine Bluff, sister of the groom; Tyronza Hampton of Alexander; Kimberly Lashay Shorter, sister of the groom; Tabitha Jackson and Rosalyn Tensley, cousin of the bride, all of Little Rock; Shuvonne Johnson and Taco Williams-Price, both of Maumelle; and Catherine Earline Shorter of Dallas, cousin of the groom.

They wore gold-colored gowns and carried bouquets of white roses, spray roses and carnations.

Flower girl and ring bearers were Kyndal Brasfield of Little Rock and Kolin Nelson of North Little Rock and Christopher Shorter Jr. of White Hall.

Carlos Shorter of Dallas, cousin of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen, also cousins of the groom, were Antwon Nowden Sr. of Dallas; Nathan Nowden of Stuttgart; Harold Phillips of Lancaster, Texas; Jacques Shorter Sr. of Little Rock and Christopher Shorter Sr. of White Hall.

Guests were seated by Kevin Shorter Sr. of Pine Bluff and Tyrone Shorter of Stuttgart.

A reception, also at the venue, followed the ceremony. Tables were decorated with arrangements of white wedding flowers. Music for the reception was by Camisha and Marcus Raglin, keyboardist Marcus Murphy, and Kelley Jackson and DJ Dominique Waters.

The bride graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in sociology with emphasis in social work from Philander Smith College. She has a master's degree in public administration from Webster University, Little Rock Air Force Base, and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She is a personnel manager of human resources.

The groom attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and is a licensed pharmacy technician. He is a pharmacy technician for Optum Rx.

The couple will live in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Nassau, Bahamas.