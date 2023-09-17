LIVE! Music: Jeff Horton, The Struggle and Chad Marshall Band compete in Fort Smith Blues ChallengeLIV

The Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Challenge will be from 1 to 5 p.m. today at The Bakery District in Fort Smith with performances by the Jeff Horton Band, The Struggle and Chad Marshall Band. All are competing for a spot in the 2024 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn., in January. Information at riverfrontbluesfest.org.

RIVER VALLEY

Voltaje and Fuego Cruzado happens on Sept. 23 and Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30 for the Levitt AMP Music Series in Riverfront Park. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m.at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and dogs are OK. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

Phantom Sam plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Barbaric Sovereignty, Dirrty Blu and 357 play at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

All of Her performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at JJ's Grill in Fort Smith and then they are back at Uptown Frills in Mountainburg on Sept. 30.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Then he's at AJ's Oyster House at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at La Huerta, 400 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Then he's at JJ's Grill & Chill at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Corporation Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.