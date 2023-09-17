LIVE! Music: Monte Montgomery, Tim Armacost Open WAC Music Series

Monte Montgomery opens the West Street Live series this month, while the Tim Armacost Quintet kicks off Starrlight Jazz concerts at the Walton Arts Center.

Monte Montgomery plays at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. He first gained popularity in 1999 in Austin, Texas, on an episode of the PBS series "Austin City Limits," showing off his wizardry on both the acoustic and electric guitars. He pulls from the storytelling traditions of icons like Billy Joe Shaver, Guy Clark, Ray Wylie Hubbard and Robert Earl Keen. The Austin Music Awards dubbed him best acoustic guitar player seven years in a row. Folk and Acoustic Music Exchange called him "one of the most fluid and virtuosic guitarists you have ever heard," and Guitar Player Magazine named him one of the 50 all-time greatest guitar players. As a songwriter, Montgomery pulls from a litany of genres to craft original songs that span 12 albums since 1993.

Also coming up in the West Street Live Series are Danielle Nicole Band on Oct. 19, John Fullbright Band on Nov. 30; Damn Tall Buildings on Feb. 1, 2024; Lee Rocker on March 2, 2024; and Jackie Venson returns to Northwest Arkansas on April 5, 2024.

Jazz Views calls Armacost "a force to be reckoned with," playing with a full, round sound and drawing on bebop, hard bop and most importantly, experience. Tim Armacost Quintet performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walton Arts Center for the opening of the Starrlight Jazz Club Series. The Grammy-winning saxophonist will perform with bandmates Joe Locke (vibraphone), Jim Ridl (piano), Kenny Davis (bass) and Rudy Royston (percussion).

Next up for the Starrlight Jazz Club Series concerts are Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio on Oct. 13; Tierney Sutton on Dec. 2; Loston Harris Trio on Jan. 13, 2024; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band on Feb. 2, 2024; and Aubrey Logan Band on April 27, 2024.

Theater seating for Monte Montgomery or Tim Armacost is $33, and cabaret seating is $53. Subscriptions for both series are also still available. Purchase tickets and subscriptions in person from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays, by calling 443-5600 weekdays or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.

BENTONVILLE

Phalco Toutman, DJ Oplex and Jasper Logan "Set The Bar" at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Admission is free.

Modeling perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

ARKAST: Northwest Arkansas Podcast Festival happens from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21. Panelists include Derek Champagne, Bo Mattingly, Randy Wilburn, Kody Ford, Katy Henriksen, LaDonna Humphrey and more; Metal Night with The Salesman, Grand Inquisitor, Under A Spell and Dissentious happens at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Sprungbilly plays at 6 p.m. Sept. 18; Los Roscoes play at 5 p.m. Sept. 21; Whiskey Menders perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 23; 96 Miles play at 5 p.m. Sept. 28; and March to August play at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

Higher Arkies play from noon to 2 p.m., George Brothers Band performs at 4 p.m. Sept. 21 and Black Note Band performs at noon, then Simply Seger at 4 p.m. Sept. 22 and Jenna & the Soul Shakers at noon and Tom Bryant Band at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Eureka Harley Davidson during Bikes Blues and BBQ festivities happening Sept. 20-23 throughout the hills and valleys of Northwest Arkansas. More information at bikesbluesandbbq.org. Bonus: Country Jesus plays after bike games throughout the weekend at The Farm, 1 Blue Heron Lane in Eureka Springs.

Jasmine Cain performs at 6 p.m. and Scotty Austin (Saving Abel) performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 21; Josey Scott's Saliva plays at 8 p.m. and Back in Black AC/DC Tribute starts at 11 p.m Sept. 22 then Crueligans perform at 7 p.m. and Texas Hippie Coalition at 10 p.m. Sept. 23 at Flatheads Rally Point, 10 Mint Ridge Road in Eureka Springs. (flatheadsrallypoint.com, camping available)

The ShotGun Billys and Ian Moore perform a free concert for Bikes, Blues and BBQ at 8 p.m. Sept. 21; Quiet Riot performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and Big Gun AC/DC Tribute Band performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Robert Cray performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; The Hedgehoppers perform 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 and John Fulbright shares the stage with The Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators will play the blues from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs during Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

FAYETTEVILLE

Dime Box Duo will play a round of shows from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

John Doyle leads a workshop and gives a performance Sept. 27 at Folk School of Fayetteville. The workshop, "Guitar Backing for Irish Tones," is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the concert is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. See folkschooloffayetteville.org for pricing and registration.

Trillium Salon Series Presents Sontag Shogun from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Songwriters in the Garden continues at 6 p.m. with Patti Steel Sept. 28 and Pat Ryan Key on Sept. 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. (Pro-tip: bring your camp chair)

Living Room sessions with Kelly Hunte, Lake Mary and Jude Brothers happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

Avatar performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Chris Renzema Manna plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Cradle of Filth and Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grips play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19; Bryan Callen performs at 8 p.m Nov. 3; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Latin Dance night starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 17; Meadowlark plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 20; Chris Arcana plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Kizomba Sundays with Keke and Skye start at 6 p.m. Sept. 24; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Tauk Moore plays at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17; John Fullbright Band and Taylor Smith play at 8 p.m. Sept. 18; Divas on Fire burn up happy hour at 6 p.m. followed by Jason Boland & the Stragglers with Jon Bailey at 9 p.m. Sept. 22; Cosmic Cream with The Odyssey, The Big Sad and Mr. Orange perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; The Duane Stevens Band with The Black Diamonds and Conrad Lenzmeier perform starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Shawn James and Evan Bartals play at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; The Cate Brothers perform at 6 p.m. followed by Steve 'n' Seagulls at 9 p.m. Sept. 29; Ladies night on Dickson Street with The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Coming up is Bucket Brigade featuring Modeling, Sad Palomino, Chrono Wizard, Peach Blush and Second Life starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 for the 18 and older show. at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Leyton Robinson performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Country Road 26 plays at 10 p.m. Sept. 21-22; Jarred Kingrey plays at 6:30 p.m., Payton Smith performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 Logan Hogue & the Blank Checks play at 10 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 & 30; Indianna Watford plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

Dylan Earl, Christopher Seymour and the Western Cosplay and South Texas Tweek perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Holy Anvil Recording presents Morbid Vision, Chrono Wizard and Claw Marks American at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

HUNTSVILLE

Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit's annual fundraiser. Tickets and more information at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny.

LOWELL

Greg Hahn performs Sept. 29-30 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Phantom Sam plays 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Barbaric Sovereignty, Dirrty Blu and 357 play at 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30; Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Then he's at AJ's Oyster House at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at La Huerta, 400 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Then he's at JJ's Grill & Chill at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Voltaje and Fuego Cruzado happens on Sept. 23 and Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30 for the Levitt Amp Music Series. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m.at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

WAKAAN art and music festival is Sept. 27-30 featuring lights and all sorts of EDM goodness with Barclay Crenshaw, LSDREAM, Claude VonStroke, ATYYA, Mersiv, TVBOO, Tripp St., Sully, Sonorous Sounds, SoDown, Ravenscoon, Jantsen, Champagne Drip and so many more at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark. Check the lineup and camping information at wakaanfestival.com.

ROGERS

Lost Bridge Trio performs at noon and Blew Reed and the Flatheads play at 4 p.m. Sept. 21; Party Line Band performs at noon, Tom Bryant Band plays at 4 p.m. Sept. 22; Chris Duarte performs at noon and Simply Seger performs at 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, 2407 W Hudson Road during Bikes, Blues and BBQ.

Gary Hutchinson, The Swade Diablos, Oreo Blue, The Juice, John Conlee, The ShotGunBillys, Tuesdays Gone, Earl & Them, Dead Metal Society and Jackyl perform during Bikes, Blues and BBQ weekend Sept. 21-23 on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park in downtown Rogers. Food court and vendor mall will be open during concerts. Bonus: the Frisco Inferno barbecue competition starts at noon Sept. 23 near the Old Frisco caboose.

Sons of Otis Malone perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Funk Factory performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; JD Clayton and Jed Harrelson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Railyard Live Concert series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

Queens of the Stone Age perform with Viagra Boys and Jenny Beth 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox happens Oct. 5; ODESZA with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and OLAN happens Oct. 6; The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Sting with Joe Sumner close out the season at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

Brandon Santini performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Valarie & Wallstreet perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/events

SPRINGDALE

A&E music opens for Branjae at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Ryan Trickey Sept. 21; Adam Bush Sept. 28; Shawna Blake Oct. 5; BradChad Porter with Derek Smith on Oct. 12; Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with Dirty Flannel Shirt on Sept. 22; White River Band on Sept. 23; The Atlantics on Sept. 30 and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Oct. 6 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WINSLOW

Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 24; She's Us performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 23; Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and Dan Dean perform at 6 p.m Sept. 30; a square dance with caller Steve Green and a concert of traditional songs and ballads starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.