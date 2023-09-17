Local Notes: open mic poetry, party in the park friendraiser and Mayor’s Youth Academy ahead

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross and the University of Arkansas Associated Student Government will team up for an inaugural Fall Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Arkansas Union, 5th Floor Ballroom, 435 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. The Northwest Arkansas communities are invited to join the students, faculty and alumni by rolling up their sleeve to help save a life.

There is currently a national blood shortage. Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors. Make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

Information: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will host the September Poetluck, an open mic style poetry reading event, beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at 515 Spring St. featuring writer Tim Caldwell.

Writers of all genres and experience levels are invited to join in and share their poems, stories, songs and essays with the audience.

Caldwell is a playwright, essayist and short story writer. A sixth generation Californian, he fell in love with the Ozarks and now lives in Springfield, Mo. He holds degrees in art, theatre and teaching, which led to work as a restaurateur, caterer, artist, designer, actor, stage director and educator. He is a special education teacher and the adoptive father of six kids. He shares his life with his husband and their dogs, cats, chickens and fish. He loves to write, garden, paint, sing, cook, travel and take naps whenever possible.

WCDH will present Pocket Poetry Field Guide, a workshop taking place at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs, featuring Traci Brimhall, Poet Laureate of Kansas.

In this two-hour workshop, participants will complete a basic book arts project. The class will also take a short walk during which they will read some poems about nature and then write a nature poem. No previous poetry or book arts experience is required, but good walking shoes are suggested.

Brimhall is an accomplished writer with numerous awards and National recognition. She holds degrees from Florida State University (BA), Sarah Lawrence College (MFA), and Western Michigan University (PhD). She works as a Professor at Kansas State University, where she directs the creative writing program and holds the Donnelly Faculty Award in English. She also serves as the Poet Laureate for the state of Kansas (2023-26). Her next collection, Love Prodigal, will be published by Copper Canyon Press in 2024. She is the author of four other collections of poetry.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

Beaver Watershed Alliance

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is hosting a Party in the Park Friendraiser for landowners and partners from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in Bunch Park, 162 Church Ave. in Elkins. There will be live music, a BBQ dinner, silent Auction and raffle and other family fun.

Music will be by Jumpsuit Jamey and the Can't Wait to Playboys. Dinner will be by Girls Gone BBQ.

Tickets are $25 per person, kids 12 and younger are free.

Information: beaverwatershedalliance.org/event/2023-friendraiser.

Youth Academy

The City of Rogers is accepting applications for the upcoming Mayor's Youth Academy. This program is designed for young individuals to gain practical knowledge in local government while actively contributing to the community of Rogers.

The Mayor's Youth Academy meets monthly through the school year and covers a wide range of topics, including legislature, budgeting, project planning, public safety, community development, utilities and parks and recreation.

Applications for the Mayor's Youth Academy will be accepted until Sept. 29.

Information: rogersar.gov/mya or email youthacademy@rogersar.gov.

Navy

Airman Apprentice Jaiden Allgood, a native of Siloam Springs, Ark., serves the U.S. Navy as a member of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 50 located in San Diego, California.

Allgood joined the Navy less than a year ago and serves as a naval air crewman (mechanical).

"I joined the Navy to follow in my father's footsteps and carry on his legacy," said Allgood. "I also wanted to do my part too and serve others before myself."

Growing up in Siloam Springs, Allgood attended Siloam Springs High School and graduated in 2021.

Today, Allgood relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Siloam Springs to succeed in the military.

"Growing up, I learned to have good ethics and morals from my parents," said Allgood. "I learned that you need to have perseverance in life in order to be successful."

These lessons have helped Allgood while serving at VRM 50.

Information: outreach.navy.mil.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Mondays & Wednesdays, Sept. 18 to Oct. 11: Practice Your Bridge Game. Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 10 a.m. to noon. $35 members, $50 nonmembers

Sept. 19: An Examination of Civil War Era Fayetteville. Arkansas Archeological Survey, 10 to 11 a.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

Sept. 19: Stories & Secrets of the Gilded Age Introduction & Overview. OLLI office and via Zoom, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Sept. 20: What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel. Butterfield Trail Village, 1 to 2 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Sept. 23: CPR/AED First Aid Certification. It is important to be trained to help one another in the event of an emergency. UA Police Dept. Officer Allen Porter will lead an American Red Cross certification program. In addition to CPR participants will learn first aid as well as operating an AED device. OLLI Office, 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. Cost of class offers an optional first aid manual. $35 members (no book); $65 members (with book), $50 nonmembers (no book), $80 nonmembers (with book).

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Blood Drive

The City of Bentonville partners with Bentonville Community Blood Drive and Northwest Medical Center with the goal to recruit 150 citizens to donate blood for our community. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at Both Bentonville City Hall, 305 S.W. A St. and Northwest Medical Center, 3000 Medical Center Parkway..

While supplies last, donors will receive a limited-edition 150th anniversary t-shirt, swag bag and free food. All donors will be entered to win two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31.

Information: (479) 271-3122, bit.ly/3ZiNizB or email bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com.

Fenix Arts

Fenix Arts, an arts collective dedicated to supporting underrepresented artist communities in Northwest Arkansas, has announced the appointment of Lauren Embree as its inaugural Executive Director. This development marks a significant step in Fenix Arts' journey to empower local artists and enhance the cultural landscape of Fayetteville and beyond.

Information: fenixarts.org.

Giving Circle

The University of Arkansas Women's Giving Circle celebrated its 21st year of funding innovative projects, programs and research recently by awarding $110,000 at its annual fall voting event.

This year's funding brings the group's total to more than $1.8 million awarded since 2002.

This year's grant recipients were chosen from 18 proposals, with nine finalists selected through an online vote. Women's Giving Circle members heard presentations from the finalists as part of the event and then voted to select the winning programs. The amounts of the nine grants awarded this year ranged from $5,000 up to $20,000.

The recipients of funding this year include ArtSpark!, $20,000; SEAM Studio: Sewing Entrance Academy Mentorship Studio, $20,000; Know My ACES, $16,615; Advancing Adult Mental Health Education in Arkansas through Mental Health First Aid Training, $12,235; Efficient LNP-CRISPR Formulations for Gene Correction and Immune Evasion in Mouse Models of DMD, $11,800; The Incredible Years: Parenting Support and Guidance, $9,090; Physical activity as preventative medicine for cancer-induced muscle wasting, $8,000; LEAP: Learn Engineering After-School Programs, $7,260; and Girls Compose: A SHE Festival Program for Girls in Music Composition, $5,000.

Information: wgc@uark.edu.

Christmas parade

The City of Rogers, along with partners The Rotary Clubs of Rogers and First National Bank NWA are excited for the upcoming Rogers Christmas parade. Applications for floats are now being accepted. The parade will follow its customary route and take place on its traditional date, the first Friday in December. It is being organized by the Rotary Clubs of Rogers and is sponsored by First National Bank NWA. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Rogers.

The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the event that showcases the community's holiday spirit. This will include managing float entries, parade lineup and judging. Categories for parade entries include floats (large vehicles, trucks and trailers) and non-floats (including marching or walking groups, cars and bands). The parade entry fee is $35 up to 100 feet, while all school bands are free.

Interested parties are invited to submit float entry applications now. The deadline for applications is Nov. 17. A paper application can be picked up and submitted at Rogers City Hall 301 W. Chestnut St. An online application can be completed online.

The Rogers Christmas Parade route begins at Fifth and Poplar streets and then leads through the heart of downtown, down First and Walnut streets.

Information: rogersar.gov/parade or rogersar.gov/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-Forms-12/Rogers-Christmas-Parade-2023-Float-Entry-237.