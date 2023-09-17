Louisiana inmates

sue over farm labor

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE -- Men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary filed a class-action lawsuit Saturday, contending they have been forced to work in the prison's fields for little or no pay, even when temperatures soar past 100 degrees.

The men, most of whom are Black, work on the farm of the 18,000-acre maximum-security prison known as Angola -- the site of a former slave plantation -- hoeing, weeding and picking crops by hand, often surrounded by armed guards, the suit said. If they refuse to work or fail to meet quotas, they can be sent to solitary confinement or otherwise punished, according to disciplinary guidelines.

It names as defendants Angola's warden, Timothy Hooper, and officials with Louisiana's department of corrections and its money-making arm, Prison Enterprises.

Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said the department hadn't officially been served with the suit.

"We cannot comment on something we have not seen nor had any opportunity to review," he said.

More than 2.2 million inmates in federal and state prisons, jails and detention centers can be forced to work because the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery after the Civil War, made an exception for those "duly convicted" of a crime.

These men are forced to work "notwithstanding their increased risk of illness or injury," the suit said.

It asserts the field work also violates their 8th Amendment rights to be free of cruel and unusual punishment, and that some plaintiffs in the suit were sentenced by non-unanimous juries and therefore were not "duly convicted" within the meaning of the 13th Amendment.

The men -- represented by the legal advocacy organizations Promise of Justice Initiative and Rights Behind Bars -- are asking the court to declare that work they are forced to do is unconstitutional and to require the state to end its generations-long practice of compulsory agricultural labor.

Day care probed

after boy, 1, dies

The New York Times

NEW YORK -- Three children at a tiny, ground-floor day care in the Bronx could not wake up from naptime.

Emergency medical workers arrived at the six-story brick building about 2:45 p.m. to find a 1-year-old unconscious, along with a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl. The responders at once suspected drugs.

They gave the young children the overdose-reversal medication Narcan and took them away. Another 2-year-old-boy, who had left the day care shortly after noon, was taken to a hospital after his mother noticed that an unusual lethargy had replaced the normal kinetic energy of a toddler.

Nicholas Dominici, who would have turned 2 in November, was pronounced dead Friday at Montefiore Medical Center. By early Saturday, the other three children were in critical or stable condition, and the police were questioning a person whom they had not yet identified after discovering equipment typically used by drug dealers on the premises.

At least one person was in police custody Saturday and being questioned, according to the police.

The New York City medical examiner's office said an autopsy on Nicholas was scheduled. The police did not name the person or people whom they had in custody Saturday.

Joseph Kenny, the Police Department's chief of detectives, said at the news briefing that the episode was the subject of an "active criminal investigation." He added that suspicions about opioid exposure were prompted by the children's symptoms and by the discovery of a so-called kilo press -- commonly used by drug dealers when packaging large quantities of drugs -- at the day care during a search.

It was not clear how the children could have come in contact with any drugs.

On Saturday, efforts to reach Nicholas' relatives were unsuccessful.

Calls to a number listed for the day care were not immediately returned Saturday. A woman who answered a phone for Grei F. Mendez De Ventura, a person listed as a contact for the location, said she did not wish to be interviewed.