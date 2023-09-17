Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Stephan Southerland, 35, and Amber Thornton, 31, both of White Hall, recorded Sept. 12.

Stanley J. Holloway, 45, and Sherry M. Edwards, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 14.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted, according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Mae Hawkins Coleman v. Joey Tyrone Coleman, granted Aug. 25.

Fogavai Horn v. Malic Horn, granted Sept. 5.

John Bynum v. Catrina Davis, granted Sept. 12.

Annulment

Laila Eans v. Deshawn Eans, annulment granted Sept. 13.