Mercy achieves top quality scores

Mercy, in newly released results from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has received a quality score in the top 15% among the 482 accountable care organizations. Mercy's accountable care organization cares for the sixth-largest number of Medicare patients in the U.S. To become an accountable care organization and maintain the designation, Mercy had to score high on specific quality measures and prove its medical providers sustain streamlined, team-based care to Medicare patients. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services tracks more than 30 quality measures that focus on care coordination, patient safety, appropriate use of preventive health services, improved care for at-risk populations and patient and caregiver experience of care.

Hospice named honors recipient

Washington Regional Hospice has been named a 2023 Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of CAHPS and bereavement surveys for home health and hospice organizations. Washington Regional Hospice was the only hospice agency in Northwest Arkansas to achieve the honor. This annual review acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice CAHPS survey satisfaction and quality measures.

